PNP Assures Peaceful Conduct During Congress Special Session Amid Heightened Security

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stated that over 300 police personnel are deployed around the Senate with standby forces, implementing strict security checks while guaranteeing the right to peaceful assembly during the special session called by President Marcos.

The Philippine National Police ( PNP ) has announced its readiness to manage any potential developments during the upcoming special session of Congress , particularly around the Senate premises.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized that the force has long prepared calibrated response measures for any eventuality, while underscoring that there is no need for actions that exceed the boundaries of peaceful assembly. In a formal statement, Nartatez reaffirmed the police's commitment to upholding constitutional rights, stating, We fully respect everyone's freedom to express opinion and participate in a political activity, but we believe this can be done without resorting to any move that could compromise the safety of anybody.

The special session was convened by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. through Proclamation No. 1318 to address priority legislative measures that have advanced to near-final stages. This gathering occurs amid heightened political climate, prompting robust security arrangements. According to the PNP, over 300 personnel from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) have already been deployed around the Senate building, with additional forces placed on standby to respond if crowd numbers swell.

Authorities have instituted heightened security protocols, including thorough vehicle inspections and stringent identification checks at all entry points. These measures aim to deter any untoward incidents while allowing lawful assemblies to proceed. Nartatez highlighted that the PNP has intensified coordination with both the Senate and the House of Representatives, ensuring a unified approach to maintaining peace and order.

He stressed that while the police remain apolitical and non-partisan, their core mandate is to safeguard public safety amidst the current political tensions. The PNP's strategy balances the protection of civil liberties with the necessity of secure legislative proceedings. By deploying a visible yet restrained police presence, the force seeks to reassure the public without stifling legitimate expression. Nartatez's statements reflect an effort to project neutrality, a critical stance given the polarized environment.

The decision to call a special session itself signals the administration's urgency to pass key reforms before the next electoral cycle, potentially sparking demonstrations both for and against the measures. Consequently, the police's calibrated approach aims to prevent escalations that could attract international criticism or domestic unrest. Observers note that the PNP's messaging consistently ties operational readiness to respect for human rights, a narrative intended to counter past accusations of excessive force during protests





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PNP Special Session Congress Senate Security Measures

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