PNP and IJM Unite to Combat Online Sexual Abuse of Children in Philippines

Senior police and child protection officials in the Philippines convened to strengthen strategies against the rising threat of Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC), a crime often perpetrated by trusted caregivers and livestreamed for foreign predators.

A silent crisis is unfolding on the streets and within homes, hidden from plain sight but captured by cameras and live-streamed to predators who exploit innocent children.

To combat this widespread yet often concealed crime, senior officials from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and partner agencies in Lapu-Lapu City united on May 25-26, 2026, for a two-day WCPC Leadership Peer Exchange on OSAEC Operations. The gathering brought together officials from the Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) and International Justice Mission (IJM) Philippines to enhance the pursuit of Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC).

Unlike other crimes, OSAEC is particularly devastating because perpetrators are often parents or trusted caregivers who abuse the child directly. This includes livestreaming the sexual abuse of young victims to foreign paying predators.

"It's easy to think this is just happening online, but it's not," said Evelyn G. Pingul, director of community engagement at IJM Philippines. "This is real abuse with lasting harm to children. Every time someone chooses to speak up and report suspected cases, we have a chance to interrupt that harm, hold offenders accountable, and protect more children from going through the same trauma.

" Police Brigadier General Maria Sheila T. Portento, chief of PNP-WCPC, echoed that every minute is critical when a child is in danger. She emphasized the need to make victims feel safe and not responsible or criminalized during rescue operations and interviews. Protecting children must start at the barangay level through local ordinances and collaboration between social workers and law enforcement





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OSAEC Online Sexual Abuse Child Exploitation Philippine National Police IJM Philippines Child Protection

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