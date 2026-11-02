PNP Records 40.7 Million Cemetery Visitors and 6,499 Confiscated Items During Undas 2026

The Philippine National Police reported 40,740,246 visitors at 5,311 cemeteries, memorial parks and columbaria nationwide from October 30 to November 2, 2026, while confiscating 6,499 prohibited items. Police remain deployed for the return of travelers after the Undas long weekend.

More than 40 million people visited cemeteries, memorial parks and columbaria nationwide during Undas 2026, the Philippine National Police said on Monday, November 2, 2026.

The PNP recorded a total of 40,740,246 visitors in 5,311 sites from October 30 to November 2. Of that figure, 1,695,440 visitors were logged during the November 2 monitoring period as of 6 a.m., the PNP said in a statement. PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. released the nationwide monitoring report as the Undas period came to an end. Authorities also confiscated 6,499 prohibited items nationwide.

Also read Manila North Cemetery Stops Free Rides as Undas 2026 Crowd Reaches 124,800

PNP Records Millions Of Undas Visitors

These included 879 pointed or bladed weapons, 62 alcoholic drinks, 2,817 lighters, 1,739 cigarette and vape products, 180 cooking materials, and 397 flammable substances and other restricted items. Nartatez assured the public that police personnel would remain deployed as the Undas period ends, particularly along major thoroughfares and at transport terminals. He said the PNP continues to sustain nationwide security operations to keep families safe as they visit their departed loved ones.

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Police personnel are stationed in cemeteries and other major convergence areas to assist visitors, manage crowds, maintain peace and order, and respond to public safety concerns. Their deployment is supported by personnel from other government agencies and community force multipliers. Police assistance desks and emergency response teams are positioned to help visitors. The PNP reminded the public to stay vigilant, secure personal belongings, keep children within sight, and follow cemetery regulations.

Alam naming mahalaga ang araw na ito sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Kaya habang inaalala ninyo ang inyong mga mahal sa buhay, narito ang inyong kapulisan upang tumulong at tiyaking ligtas ang inyong pagdalaw, Nartatez said. (We understand how important this day is to every Filipino family. So, as you remember your departed loved ones, your police force is here to assist you and ensure that your visits are safe.

) Hindi lamang kami nakabantay sa seguridad; handa rin kaming umalalay sa sinumang nangangailangan, he added. (We are not only here to maintain security; we are also ready to help anyone in need. ) In Metro Manila, National Capital Region Police Office director Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano said the office shifted the focus of its operations. The goal is to ensure the safe, orderly and smooth return of Metro Manila residents who traveled outside the capital for the holiday.

Metro Manila Return Operations

Abrahano directed police units across Metro Manila to remain highly visible and responsive at key entry points, transport terminals, major thoroughfares and other areas expected to see increased passenger and vehicular volume. The NCRPO will continue to monitor traffic conditions and passenger movements, especially along major entry routes and at transport hubs. Police personnel will also assist commuters and motorists and respond promptly to incidents and emergencies.

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Our mission now is to help ensure that our fellow Metro Manilans return home safely and conveniently after the Undas long weekend, Abrahano said. We are positioning our personnel where they are most needed and coordinating closely with our partner agencies to manage the expected increase in people and vehicles entering the National Capital Region, the NCRPO chief said. Abrahano appealed to motorists to exercise patience and discipline as traffic volume increases.

He reminded drivers to avoid counterflowing, illegal parking, distracted driving and other practices that could add to congestion and road-related incidents. The observance of Undas 2026 included special non-working days, which contributed to the large volume of visitors across the country. Authorities had earlier reminded the public about safety measures, including the proper handling of flammable substances such as candles and other materials commonly used in cemeteries during the season.

Cemetery Safety And Public Assistance

Visitors flocked to the Manila North Cemetery on Sunday, November 1, 2026, to pay respects to departed loved ones during All Saints Day. With millions of Filipinos traveling to cemeteries and memorial parks, the PNP emphasized that public safety remains its priority throughout the Undas period. The PNP continues to monitor the situation and assured the public that police assistance desks and emergency response teams remain in place to respond to any incidents.

The police force also urged families to coordinate with local authorities and follow cemetery rules to ensure a peaceful and orderly commemoration.