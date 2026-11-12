PNP, PDEA seize P455.6M shabu in Zamboanga City, arrest 4 suspects

Authorities arrested four suspects and seized 67 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P455.6 million in a joint anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City on November 11, 2025.

Authorities seized 67 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, worth P455.6 million and arrested four suspects in a joint anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City on Wednesday, November 11, 2025.

The operation was conducted by the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. The four arrested suspects were identified as Sabirin Alisan, Shermahal Halisan, Jul-Asbi Asakil and Abu-Darda Abdulhaih. PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operation underscored the importance of sustained intelligence work and coordination among law enforcement agencies. He said it was a significant accomplishment in the campaign against illegal drugs because a substantial volume of dangerous substances was prevented from reaching communities.

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Operation Saves Lives and Prevents Harm

Nartatez said more than the value of the seized drugs, what matters is the lives that may have been saved and the harm that would have been prevented had the drugs been distributed not only in Mindanao but across the country. The operation, conducted under Coplan Shadow Ice, began with a buy-bust at 4:52 p.m. Authorities initially seized around two kilograms of suspected shabu during the buy-bust.

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A subsequent search of the target area yielded another 65 kilograms of the illegal substance, bringing the total estimated standard drug price to P455.6 million. Also recovered were cellular phones, identification cards, a weighing scale, a vehicle, and other items believed to be connected to the illegal activity. The PNP chief said authorities would pursue further investigations to identify the organization behind the shipment and determine how the illegal drugs reached Zamboanga City.

Authorities Pursue Full Investigation and Network

He directed police units to coordinate with PDEA and other law enforcement agencies to trace the source, financing, distribution routes and intended recipients of the seized drugs. Nartatez also directed concerned units to pursue the investigation beyond the four arrested suspects and establish the entire chain behind the illegal drug operation. He said authorities must identify the sources, financiers, distributors, and other personalities involved so that the network can be dismantled, not just its products intercepted.

The four suspects are expected to face charges for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Section 5 covers the sale of dangerous drugs, while Section 11 covers possession of dangerous drugs. The joint operation highlighted continued coordination between the PNP and PDEA against illegal drug activities in the region.