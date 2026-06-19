PNB Launches Google Pay for Mastercard Credit Cardholders

Philippine National Bank (PNB) has introduced Google Pay for its Mastercard credit cards, enabling contactless smartphone payments. The service, part of PNB's tokenization strategy, aims to boost security and advance digital banking, according to CEO Edwin Bautista.

The Philippine National Bank ( PNB ) has announced the integration of Google Pay with its Mastercard credit cards, enabling enrolled cardholders to make contactless payments using their smartphones.

This move is part of PNB's broader tokenization strategy, designed to enhance payment security and advance its digital banking initiatives. PNB President and CEO Edwin Bautista emphasized that the introduction of Google Pay reflects the bank's commitment to innovation, offering greater convenience while safeguarding transactions through tokenization. He described it as a significant milestone in delivering a seamless, digital-first banking experience to all PNB cardholders.

PNB, ranked as the eighth-largest bank in the Philippines in 2025 with total assets amounting to P1.368 trillion, officially launched Google Pay services in the country in November 2025. The technology allows users to tap their smartphones at point-of-sale terminals, drawing funds from linked debit or credit cards or e-money accounts. Security is reinforced through tokenization, a process that substitutes sensitive card details with a unique encrypted digital token.

This ensures that actual card information remains undisclosed to merchants during transactions, reducing the risk of fraud. The launch follows earlier speculation in December 2024, when industry reports indicated that both Apple Pay and Google Pay were evaluating entry into the Philippine market. PNB's implementation of Google Pay positions it among the early adopters of such digital wallet services locally. By embracing tokenization and contactless payment systems, the bank aligns itself with global trends toward cashless transactions and heightened cybersecurity.

The service is expected to appeal to tech-savvy consumers seeking fast, secure, and convenient payment options, further driving the Philippines' digital financial inclusion goals. PNB's move also underscores the competitive landscape among Philippine banks to modernize services and meet evolving customer expectations in an increasingly digital economy





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PNB Google Pay Mastercard Contactless Payments Tokenization

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