PMA Alumni Homecoming: A Celebration of Service and Excellence

This article highlights the annual Alumni Homecoming Week at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), where graduates from across the globe come together to reminisce, connect, and honor their alma mater. It delves into the significance of the event, the enduring bonds forged among alumni, and the recognition bestowed upon those who have excelled in their respective fields.

One of the most popular social media platforms witnessed a remarkable surge in users posting photographs taken years ago, showcasing themselves in their distinctive uniforms. Many account holders temporarily changed their profile pictures to these nostalgic images, revealing their past selves adorned in their glamorous attire. However, this shift seems to be more than just a passing trend. It reflects a deeper longing, far from mere self-aggrandizement.

It serves as a poignant reminder of the regimented life experienced as cadets within the hallowed halls of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) and a celebration of its exacting standards of excellence. After all, it's PMA's Alumni Homecoming Week.Every Valentine's Day weekend, PMA graduates from across the country and even from distant corners of the globe converge on Fort Gregorio del Pilar, a location situated 9.27 kilometers outside of Baguio City. They journey to this place to pay homage to their alma mater. PMA 'Cavaliers,' as they are fondly known, prioritize this annual gathering, taking time off from their busy schedules to return to the academy's revered grounds for reasons that resonate deeply with them. Attending this homecoming signifies the rekindling of bonds with fellow alumni. It's akin to a visit to an oasis, a respite or recharge to prepare them for the challenges that life inevitably throws their way. It's a time to reminiscence about the past, sharing familiar stories, echoing the same jokes, and reliving the anecdotes of their plebehood (freshman year) at the PMA. For most, it's a moment to look back and pay tribute to the cradle of their youth, seizing the opportunity to express their gratitude to the institution that provided them with a free college education, nurtured their idealism, and fostered their pursuit of excellence.Homecomings also serve as a poignant reminder to every PMAer that serving the nation and the Filipino people, while both an honor and a privilege, is a formidable task that they willingly undertook. Overcoming the rigors of cadet training is merely a prelude to a solemn commitment to a life of service where personal rights, freedom, and comfort are willingly surrendered. The PMA takes immense pride in its sons and daughters who are serving in active military roles, selflessly performing their duties on the fringes of the country's vast borders, in the remote regions of Luzon, the rugged terrains of the Visayas, and the dense jungles of Mindanao. PMA alumni stand guard in some of the most isolated and desolate posts in the West Philippine Sea.Equally proud is the academy of its alumni who, though they may have retired from their military uniforms, continue to serve the nation in various esteemed positions within government, in the halls of courts and Congress, and within the corporate world. The PMA celebrates its graduates who, across the globe, excel in healthcare facilities, aviation industries, humanitarian coordination, and other meaningful pursuits in life.Every year, the PMA Alumni Association Inc. (PMAAAI), with its membership comprising 12,214 alumni from classes 1945 to 2024, bestows highly coveted awards upon its members who are either serving in active military roles or retirees who have distinguished themselves across diverse fields. For Alumni Year 2024-2025, the PMAAAI is honoring retired vice admiral Eduardo Ma. Santos and retired colonels Ernesto Clement Sacro, Isaias Begonia, and Marciano Paynor Jr. with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Outstanding Achievement Award is being conferred upon National Security Adviser Eduardo Año and Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Carlito Galvez Jr., both esteemed members of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration. This same award is also bestowed upon Cavaliers Arthur Cordura, the 40th commanding general of the Philippine Air Force; Rommel Francisco Marbil, the 30th chief of the Philippine National Police; and Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta, the 41st flag officer-in-command of the Philippine Navy. The Medal of Valor, the highest military award, is posthumously being awarded to Cavalier Dhellhun Evangelista. For the same alumni year, the prestigious Cavalier Award for Special Fields is presented to retired police brigadier general Tiburcio Fusilero (Environmental Protection) and retired lieutenant general Pedrito Cadungog (Education). The award is also bestowed upon Rear Adm. Alan Javier (Command and Administration); Maj. Gen. Sidney Villaflor (Police Operations); Brig. Gen. Joel Inacay (Staff Function); Commo. Rommel Supangan (Coast Guard Operations); Navy Capt. Homer Gonzalez (Naval Operations); Colonels Joseph Jeremias Cirilo Dator (Army Special Operations), Louie Dema-Ala (Army Operations) and Omar Fridzkhan Alpa (Air Operations); Lt. Col. Romulo Dimayuga II (Special Field on Military Innovation); Maj. Lawrence de Castro (Air Operations-Junior Officer); Army Capt. Nursaif Radia (Army Operations-Junior Officer); and Marine Capt. Dwight Kent Payosalan (Naval Operations-Junior Officer). Every alumni homecoming is hosted by various PMA classes





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PMA Alumni Homecoming Philippine Military Academy Cavaliers Military Service Achievements Awards Reunion Legacy

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wembanyama's Homecoming: NBA Paris Games A Celebration of French BasketballVictor Wembanyama's return to Paris for the NBA Paris Games is generating immense excitement. The Spurs' two-game matchup against the Pacers, with Wembanyama playing in his homeland, is poised to be a spectacle. High demand, a treasure hunt for fans, and a week-long celebration of French basketball highlight the event's significance.

Read more »

Malabon City Administrator Honored for Research Excellence in Public ServiceMalabon City administrator Alexander Rosete was recognized by the De La Salle Araneta University (DLSAU) Alumni Association Inc. – Graduate School Alumni Chapter for his dedication and commitment to research in pursuit of excellence in public service. Rosete received the Outstanding Alumnus in the Research Sector award at the DLSAU Grand Alumni Homecoming.

Read more »

Victor Wembanyama's Parisian Homecoming: A Triumph of Fan Love and Basketball BrillianceVictor Wembanyama's trip to Paris was a whirlwind of basketball excellence, cultural immersion, and overwhelming fan love. Although the San Antonio Spurs lost both games against the Indiana Pacers, the French phenom's homecoming was marked by incredible individual performances, passionate support from the crowd, and unforgettable experiences.

Read more »

Victor Wembanyama's Paris Homecoming: Star Power, Team Bonding, and NBA MagicVictor Wembanyama, the rising star of the NBA, returns to his hometown of Paris for a two-game series against the Indiana Pacers. The event is filled with excitement and anticipation, as Wembanyama showcases his talent, enjoys Parisian festivities with his teammates, and receives the adoration of his hometown fans.

Read more »

Wembanyama Delivers a Star-Studded Performance in Paris HomecomingVictor Wembanyama's NBA debut in his native France was met with thunderous cheers and a record-breaking performance. The San Antonio Spurs star put on a show with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks, leading his team to a dominant 140-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Read more »

Coach Nani Epondulan hopes to bring back JRU's winning attitude in homecomingWhen it comes to winning, Nani Epondulan knows it all too well.

Read more »