PLDT to offer package of internet and solar power solutions to Filipino homes

PLDT Inc. announced plans to offer a package of internet and solar power solutions to Filipino homes, described as another first in the Philippine telco industry.

Telecommunications giant PLDT Inc on Thursday announced plans to offer a package of internet and solar power solutions to Filipino homes which it described as another first in the Philippine telco industry.

In a news release PLDT said it is exploring a pioneering collaboration with a leading solar energy provider to combine reliable high-speed connectivity with renewable energy systems to help households stay connected while managing rising electricity costs more efficiently. The planned internet-solar power package offering would allow subscribers to access solar infrastructure through affordable monthly payments spread over multiple years significantly lowering the upfront cost typically associated with residential solar installations the company said.

The telco added that its initial test marketing activities have generated highly promising results with strong consumer interest in an integrated digital and energy solution that offers both convenience and long-term savings.

Globe ties up with unconnected.org to provide sustainable internet to remote schools If people can have solar panels installed together with internet in one go it should be very compelling for our customers especially the ones who wish to future-proof their homes said Butch Jimenez chief operating officer of PLDT Aside from enabling our customers to upgrade their homes in the most convenient possible way this also helps PLDT own the whole home and not just the internet portion said John Palanca head of PLDT Home PLDT said the planned collaboration with a solar power company reflects its chairman Manuel V Pangilinans continued commitment to innovation and to delivering meaningful technologies that improve everyday life for Filipinos across the country





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PLDT Inc. Internet-Solar Power Package Philippine Telco Industry Renewable Energy Systems Sustainable Energy Solutions

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