ePLDT Inc. is acquiring A-FLOW Laguna data center interests from AyalaLand for P1.73 billion, expanding digital infrastructure capacity to meet hyperscaler and enterprise demand.

PLDT Inc.'s technology subsidiary, ePLDT Inc., has initiated a significant expansion of its digital infrastructure portfolio through the proposed acquisition of interests in the A-FLOW data center venture located in Laguna. Under a memorandum of agreement executed on November 20, ePLDT proposes to purchase the shares held by AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) and its Singapore-based partners in the facility. This strategic move aims to consolidate and expand the group's capabilities in supporting the growing demands of the Philippine digital economy.

Transaction Details and Financial Structure

The core of the transaction involves ePLDT acquiring all shares held by ALLHC and the entities collectively known as FLOW, which include Flow Luna I Land Pte. Ltd. and Flow Luna I Property Pte. Ltd., in A-FLOW Land I Corp. and A-FLOW Properties I Corp. Regulatory disclosures reveal that ALLHC currently holds a 60% stake in A-FLOW Land I Corp. and a 50% interest in A-FLOW Properties I Corp., while FLOW owns the remaining shares. The proposed sale of ALLHC's interests is valued at approximately P1.73 billion, a figure that includes additional share subscriptions contingent upon approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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The financial breakdown of this P1.73 billion consideration includes P441.05 million for shares in A-FLOW Land I Corp., priced at P1.18 per share, and P1.29 billion for shares in A-FLOW Properties I Corp., priced at P1.15 each. While this amount covers only ALLHC's stake, the total consideration for ePLDT's proposed acquisition of both ALLHC's and FLOW's complete interests was not disclosed. The payment structure requires 95% of the cash consideration to be paid upon the execution of the deed of absolute sale, with the remaining 5% settled after the satisfaction of agreed deliverables.

Strategic Rationale and Stakeholder Positions

ePLDT and VITRO President Victor S. Genuino emphasized that this acquisition represents a critical investment in the digital infrastructure the Philippines urgently needs. Genuino stated that backed by PLDT's robust network, the campus will provide cloud providers, local businesses, and government agencies with more capacity to run essential services closer to the people who rely on them. This strategic alignment allows ePLDT to provide additional capacity to support demand from hyperscalers, enterprises, cloud service providers, and other digital businesses.

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For AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp., the proposed divestment is part of a broader strategy to concentrate on industrial parks, warehouse leasing, and cold storage operations. ALLHC President Robert S. Lao expressed pleasure that the business will move forward under ePLDT, noting that the divestment allows the company to sharpen its focus on its established real estate logistics businesses and create financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities. This shift aligns with ALLHC's recent financial performance, where revenues from rental and storage services rose 9% year-on-year to P1.6 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

Campus Capacity and Operational Impact

The A-FLOW venture operates a data center campus in Biñan, Laguna, where the facility is developed on land owned by the associated land holding company. The campus currently includes ML1, its first data center facility, which has a designed information technology capacity of 12 megawatts, with 6 megawatts already ready for service. The planned three-building campus is designed with an expandable capacity of up to 48 megawatts, ensuring long-term scalability for future digital demands.

Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, ePLDT's data center subsidiary, VITRO Inc., is expected to operate the ML1 facility. The transaction facilitates a seamless transition of operations, allowing VITRO to integrate the campus into its existing infrastructure. FLOW Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Goel highlighted that the partnership with ALLHC contributed significantly to the development of the A-FLOW campus, reflecting the importance of collaboration in delivering facilities needed to support the country's evolving digital economy.

Regulatory Hurdles and Market Reaction

The transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including SEC approval for an increase in authorized capital stock and clearance from the Philippine Competition Commission. BPI Capital Corp. served as the sell-side financial adviser to ALLHC and FLOW in connection with the deal. Following the announcement, the market responded with mixed reactions; shares in ALLHC rose by one centavo, or 1.01%, to close at P1 apiece, while PLDT shares fell by P5, or 0.53%, to P945 each.

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This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for the Philippine data center landscape, consolidating key assets under a leading telecommunications provider. As the country continues to attract global hyperscalers and digital enterprises, the expanded capacity at the A-FLOW campus will play a vital role in supporting the nation's digital transformation. The successful completion of this deal, pending regulatory approvals, will solidify ePLDT's position as a critical enabler of digital services in the region.