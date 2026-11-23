ePLDT Inc. has proposed to acquire ALLHC's stakes in the A-FLOW data center campus in Biñan, Laguna, a move that would expand PLDT's digital infrastructure portfolio while letting ALLHC focus on its industrial and logistics businesses.

PLDT Inc., through its information and communications technology arm e PLDT Inc., is looking to fully acquire AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.'s data center business to expand its portfolio nationwide.

The transaction is expected to enable ALLHC to focus on its main business of operating industrial parks and real estate logistics services. In a disclosure, PLDT said ePLDT had proposed to acquire the equity stake held by ALLHC and its partners, Flow Luna I Land Pte. Ltd. and Flow Luna I Property Pte. Ltd., in A-FLOW Land I Corp. and A-FLOW Properties I Corp. The two A-FLOW companies jointly operate a data center campus called ML1 in Biñan, Laguna.

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ePLDT Proposes Acquiring A-FLOW Equity Stakes

ALLHC on Monday said it received a proposal for ePLDT to acquire all its equity interests, along with those of its partners Flow Luna I Land Pte. Ltd. and Flow Luna I Property Pte. Ltd., in the two A-FLOW entities. ALLHC currently holds 60 percent of A-FLOW Land and 50 percent of A-FLOW Properties.

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The two Flow Luna firms hold the remainder. Under a memorandum of agreement, ePLDT will acquire ALLHC's 60 percent interest in A-FLOW Land and 50 percent stake in A-FLOW Properties, along with the remaining interests of Flow Luna in both entities. The acquisition remains subject to agreed conditions upon the closing date. ML1 is the first of a planned three-building greenfield data center campus with a total capacity of 36 megawatts.

The first phase features a 6-MW IT load. The campus has a designed IT capacity of 12 MW, with 6 MW ready for service, and is expandable to up to 48 MW, making it one of the biggest in the country. PLDT said the addition of the A-FLOW entities would enhance ePLDT's scale and competitive strength. ePLDT and VITRO president Victor Genuino said the investment supports the digital infrastructure the Philippines needs.

Data Center Campus Expands Philippine Cloud Capacity

Backed by PLDT's network, the campus will give cloud providers, local businesses and government agencies more capacity to run essential services in the Philippines, closer to the people who rely on them, Genuino said in a statement. ALLHC president Robert Lao said the company is pleased that the business will have the opportunity to move forward under ePLDT.

He said the divestment allows ALLHC to sharpen its focus on its established industrial parks and real estate logistics businesses and create financial flexibility to pursue opportunities that support its growth aspirations. ALLHC reported 9 percent revenue growth for the first nine months of the year to P1.6 billion. Cold storage rose 76 percent to P355 million, while warehouse leasing services increased 5 percent to P585 million. Industrial lot reservations also grew 23 percent to P1.3 billion.

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ALLHC and PLDT Stock Prices Move on News

Shares in ALLHC closed Monday at P1.00, up by a centavo or 1.01 percent from last Friday's finish of P0.99. PLDT shares fell P5.00 or 0.53 percent to P945.00 from P950.00.