PLDT Home Launches Fiber Unli All Bundle for Filipino Families

PLDT Home introduces the new Fiber Unli All plans, combining unlimited fiber internet, Cignal TV, HBO Max, and Smart mobile data into a single subscription for simplified digital living.

PLDT Home has officially introduced its new Fiber Unli All plans, a comprehensive bundle designed to consolidate multiple digital services into a single monthly subscription. This launch addresses the growing complexity faced by Filipino households that currently manage separate accounts for high-speed internet, television, streaming platforms, and mobile connectivity.

Consolidating Digital Services Into One Plan

The Fiber Unli All package merges unlimited fiber broadband with premium entertainment options including Cignal TV and HBO Max. It also integrates 9GB of Smart mobile data and unlimited landline calls, creating an all-in-one solution for connected families. This approach aims to simplify billing and reduce the administrative burden of managing numerous service providers simultaneously.

Also read Police maintain tight security measures

Fiber Connectivity And Entertainment Features

Reliable fiber speeds form the backbone of the plan, supporting multiple users and devices during peak usage times such as online meetings or 4K streaming. The inclusion of Cignal TV provides access to live news, sports, local channels, and movies, while HBO Max adds thousands of hours of original series and blockbusters. These features ensure that every household member can engage in their preferred digital activities without interruption.

Advertisement

Mobile Data And Landline Call Benefits

Beyond home Wi-Fi, subscribers receive 9GB of Smart mobile data to stay connected while commuting or running errands outside the house. The plan further includes unlimited landline calls, facilitating easier communication with family members and business offices. This combination ensures that connectivity extends seamlessly from the domestic environment to mobile scenarios throughout the day.

Pricing Structure And Availability Details

PLDT Home offers the Fiber Unli All plans at three distinct monthly price points: 1499, 1899, and 2599. These tiers provide flexibility for different household needs and budgets while maintaining the core value proposition of consolidated services. Interested customers can access more detailed information about the specific inclusions of each tier through official PLDT Home channels.