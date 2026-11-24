PLDT Enterprise hosts MSME Day in Cebu Province, equipping hundreds of small businesses with essential digital transformation strategies, AI tools, and financial literacy resources to foster economic growth.

Hundreds of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises operating within Cebu Province recently enhanced their digital capabilities and acquired practical growth strategies during the PLDT Enterprise MSME Day event. This capacity-building initiative focused on connecting local business owners with essential technological resources and expert knowledge to navigate the evolving digital marketplace effectively.

Expert Sessions Drive Digital Adoption

The event featured a comprehensive series of expert-led discussions and hands-on learning sessions facilitated by a coalition of key industry partners. These collaborators included PLDT Enterprise, RCBC, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines, Juan Ph, mWell, Maya Business, and TikTok Philippines. Participants engaged with topics spanning digital transformation, financial literacy, intellectual property protection, digital accounting, and the adoption of cashless payment systems.

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These educational modules were designed to help entrepreneurs improve operational efficiency, strengthen their brand presence, and serve customers more effectively. The curriculum also introduced businesses to AI-powered tools, mobile photography for content creation, and e-commerce strategies aimed at expanding market reach and attracting new clientele in a competitive digital environment.

Strategic Vision from Industry Leaders

John Eric Alviz, Vice President and Head of Growth Marketing, Digital, and Trade at PLDT Enterprise, emphasized that the organization aims to listen to and understand the unique challenges faced by entrepreneurs across the country. He stated that the goal extends beyond merely providing technology solutions to ensuring local businesses have access to the right partners and digital tools necessary for long-term success and resilience.

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Alviz reiterated a core philosophy attributed to PLDT Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan, noting that while businesses may be small, the entrepreneurs themselves are not. He affirmed that every entrepreneur creates opportunities and drives economic growth, which is why the company is committed to helping them thrive in an increasingly digital world through targeted support and resources.

Government and Community Support Structures

Esperanza Melgar, Acting Regional Director at the Department of Trade and Industry Region 7, highlighted that digital transformation has evolved from a optional enhancement to an integral part of modern business operations. She argued that by uniting government entities, the private sector, technology providers, and the MSME community, stakeholders can make digital opportunities more accessible and relevant to local entrepreneurs.

Melgar stressed that digital adoption is essential for reaching customers, improving operations, building brands, accessing new markets, and creating novel opportunities. The collaborative approach demonstrated at MSME Day illustrates how multi-sector partnerships can effectively bridge the gap between technological innovation and practical business application for small enterprises.

Tangible Benefits for Local Entrepreneurs

Kyle Perez, owner of Carson Hills Agricultural Farm, shared that the event provided crucial insights into digital payment solutions that are affordable for small businesses. Perez noted that discovering tools allowing convenient card payments without expensive investment systems was encouraging and inspired a plan to explore online selling and migrate the business to digital platforms.

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The experience underscored the immediate, real-world impact of digital literacy on small-scale agricultural and retail operations. By mastering these new skills, local business owners like Perez are better positioned to future-proof their enterprises against economic shifts and compete more effectively in the broader digital economy.