PLDT Blocks 49 Billion Malicious Access Attempts in Q1 2025, Strengthens Cybersecurity and Child Protection Efforts

The PLDT Group has intensified its cybersecurity measures, blocking billions of malicious access attempts in the first quarter of 2025. The company also continues its advocacy against online child sexual abuse and exploitation through technology and community engagement.

The PLDT Group, one of the Philippines' leading telecommunications providers, has announced that it blocked billions of access attempts on malicious domains, cyberattacks, and data breaches during the first quarter of 2025.

This initiative is part of the company's ongoing commitment to creating a safer online environment for Filipinos, who increasingly rely on digital platforms for daily activities. Menardo Butch Jimenez Jr., PLDT's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, emphasized that online safety must be integrated into the infrastructure connecting users. He noted that the PLDT Group continues to strengthen cybersecurity, advance responsible artificial intelligence, and apply a security-by-design approach across its networks.

The data revealed that the group blocked 49 billion access attempts to malicious domains and 208,000 access attempts to URLs and content related to Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC). Jimenez explained that a specialized child protection platform automatically detects and blocks OSAEC-linked URLs, preventing billions of illicit access attempts. Beyond technology, PLDT collaborates with various child rights organizations to promote child protection and online safety for minors.

In 2024, the CyberTipline, operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), received 20.5 million reports of online child sexual abuse and exploitation images and videos globally. Alarmingly, 1.7 million of these reports involved Filipino children. This statistic has prompted Senator Ana Theresia Risa Hontiveros-Baraquel to urge the passage of stronger legislation against OSAEC.

She highlighted that the country ranked 15th in a global index measuring responses to child sexual violence, underscoring the need to strengthen the Anti-OSAEC Law. Hontiveros pointed out that artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies pose additional risks to children, such as AI-generated child sexual abuse materials. The proposed measure aims to address this disturbing trend by penalizing sexual and sadistic extortion of children, ensuring that the legal framework keeps pace with technological advancements.

Apart from blocking illegal online activities, PLDT Home has expanded its online safety advocacy through the Online Alerto community, which provides discussions and practical tips for users. The community currently has 77,000 members and has attracted over 25,000 attendees in its Facebook Live sessions.

Additionally, 500 students from Far Eastern University, Universidad de Manila, and Polytechnic University of the Philippines participated in the Online AlerTour campus sessions. These sessions covered pressing online concerns such as phishing scams, misinformation, identity theft, online fraud, and responsible social media behavior. PLDT's comprehensive approach combines network-level security measures with community education to foster a safer digital ecosystem for all Filipinos





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