PLDT and Smart Leverage 5G Adoption and Data Analytics for Revenue Growth

PLDT and its wireless arm Smart Communications are using 5G expansion and hyper-personalization strategies to tailor mobile data packages, driving revenue growth amid competitive pressures.

PLDT Inc. is leveraging the expanding adoption of 5G technology to boost revenue growth in its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. The company is using data analytics to refine pricing and product strategies across its mobile user base, focusing on hyper-personalization to provide customers with the right service at the right price at the right time.

This approach allows Smart to segment customers more precisely and tailor mobile data packages based on individual usage behavior, moving away from uniform nationwide offers. According to Menardo G. Jimenez Jr., PLDT's chief operating officer and head of network, this shift toward individualized offerings supports revenue resilience amid slowing traditional growth drivers and intensifying competition. Data-driven customization is seen as a key advantage as consumer demand becomes more fragmented.

Mobile data growth in the first quarter was driven by higher traffic and subscriber expansion, supported by migration to 5G-enabled services. 5G usage momentum continued, with traffic rising 68% year-on-year and 5G-capable devices increasing 34% to 12.2 million from a year earlier. Smart's value brand TNT is also using artificial intelligence tools to design and deliver targeted offers based on consumption patterns.

For the January-to-March period, PLDT reported a 1.77% decline in attributable net income to P8.87 billion, as higher operating expenses offset modest revenue growth. Revenue rose 2.23% to P56.51 billion, with service revenue accounting for P54.91 billion and non-service contributions at P1.61 billion. Hastings Holdings Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings Inc., holds a majority stake in the company





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PLDT Smart Communications 5G Data Analytics Hyper-Personalization Revenue Growth Wireless AI TNT Mobile Data

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