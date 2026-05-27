Players and Organizers Continue Discussions Over Revenue-Sharing System

Tennis players and organizers continue discussions over the revenue-sharing system at the French Open. Players are unhappy with the current system and are limiting their media commitments in Paris. They are aiming to see the prize pool share reach 22% by 2030.

As these discussions require more time, all parties have agreed to continue the dialogue and to meet again in the coming weeks the FFT said in part in a statement to the French news agency.

Several players engaged in a protest to gain attention toward their dissatisfaction in the current revenue-sharing system -- men's No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy and women's No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus among them. The 20 players involved are limiting their media commitments in Paris to 15 minutes the mandatory minimum at last week's pre-tournament press conferences. Players are unhappy that prize pools at the four Grand Slams are not keeping up with increased tournament revenues.

Front Office Sports reported that this year's French Open prize pool is 15% of projected revenue down from 15.5% in 2025 players are aiming to see that share reach 22% by 2030. Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have suggested a boycott of major tournaments may be the only way to enact change. Wimbledon and U.S. Open organizers have scheduled talks with players toward the end of the French Open per the AFP report





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French Open Revenue-Sharing System Tennis Players Organizers Prize Pools

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