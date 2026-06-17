Pizza Hut Sold to Private Equity and Yum China in $2.7 Billion Split Deal

Yum Brands has announced the sale of Pizza Hut in a dual transaction totaling $2.7 billion. LongRange Capital will acquire the global business outside mainland China for $1.5 billion, while Yum China Holdings Inc. will purchase the China operations for $1.2 billion. The move ends Yum's long struggle to revitalize the struggling pizza chain, which has seen declining sales and increasing competition from delivery-focused rivals and third-party platforms.

Pizza Hut, the iconic 68-year-old pizza chain, is being sold by its parent company Yum Brands for $2.7 billion. The deal separates the business into two parts: mainland China operations will be purchased by Yum China Holdings Inc. for approximately $1.2 billion, while the rest of the world, including the United States, will be acquired by private equity firm LongRange Capital for about $1.5 billion.

China represents Pizza Hut's second-largest market outside the U.S., accounting for 19 percent of its sales. Yum China, which became an independent company after spinning off from Yum Brands in 2016, will reacquire the Chinese business. This sale concludes a strategic review initiated by Yum Brands in November, as the parent company chooses to focus on its stronger-performing brands, KFC and Taco Bell.

Yum Brands' global sales rose 5 percent last year, but Pizza Hut's sales fell 2 percent, highlighting the brand's struggle in a competitive market. Earlier this year, Yum announced plans to close 250 U.S. Pizza Hut locations, and at the end of last year, the chain operated 19,974 restaurants worldwide. Industry analysts have long viewed Pizza Hut as the underperformer within Yum's portfolio.

Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, noted that despite efforts to revitalize the brand and shutter underperforming outlets, reigniting growth would require a level of investment and patience Yum was unwilling to commit. The sale to LongRange Capital, a Connecticut-based firm founded in 2019 by Bob Berlin, who previously led a successful turnaround at Arby's, is seen as a chance for Pizza Hut to undergo a transformation under dedicated ownership.

Berlin expressed enthusiasm for working with Pizza Hut's executive team and franchisees to drive its next phase of growth, calling the brand beloved with a rich heritage and a loyal customer base. He provided no immediate details on potential restaurant closures. The challenges facing Pizza Hut are decades in the making. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, by two brothers who borrowed $600 from their mother, Pizza Hut once dominated the global pizza market.

Its signature red roof debuted in 1969, and by 1971 it was the world's top pizza chain by sales. PepsiCo acquired the chain in 1977 but later spun off its restaurant division, which became Yum Brands, in 1997.

However, the rise of delivery-focused competitors like Domino's, which promised 30-minute delivery by the 1980s, began to erode Pizza Hut's market share. The chain's heavy investment in large, dine-in restaurants left it lagging as consumer preferences shifted toward carryout and delivery. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when pizza delivery surged, Pizza Hut closed 300 U.S. restaurants in 2020. More recently, the growth of third-party delivery platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats has increased competition from a wide array of cuisines.

According to restaurant consulting firm Technomic, U.S. pizza sales grew by less than 1 percent in 2024 and fell slightly in 2025. Pizza Hut's performance was notably worse, with U.S. sales down 8.2 percent last year. The sale, expected to close in the third quarter, prompted Yum Brands' stock to rise nearly 2 percent on Tuesday.

Yum CEO Chris Turner stated that under new ownership, Pizza Hut will be well-positioned for future growth, while Yum can concentrate on its stronger brands





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Pizza Hut Sale Yum Brands Longrange Capital Yum China Fast Food Industry Private Equity Acquisition

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Pizza Hut Sold to Private Equity and Yum China in $2.7 Billion DealYum Brands announced the sale of Pizza Hut to LongRange Capital for about $1.5 billion, excluding mainland China, which will be purchased by Yum China Holdings for approximately $1.2 billion. The move follows years of declining sales and increased competition, with Pizza Hut being described as the weak link in Yum's portfolio. The chain, founded in 1958, once dominated the pizza market but has struggled recently, leading Yum Brands to close hundreds of underperforming U.S. locations.

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