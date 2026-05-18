PITX Waives Terminal Fees for PUVs for 3 Months

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) has announced a three-month terminal fee suspension for private utility vehicles (PUVs) operating in the terminal. This initiative, approved by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), will provide relief to PUV operators, enabling them to save on terminal fees that they can use for fuel or other expenses.

Starting today, May 18, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange ( PITX ) will be waiving terminal fees for PUVs. This initiative will run for three months and was announced last week by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

It covers all PUVs that stop at PITX, including buses (city and provincial), jeepneys (traditional and modern), taxis, and UV Express vans. For each onboarding at PITX, Jeepneys and taxis typically pay P10, UV Express vans pay P20, and buses pay P100. PUV operators could save up to P5 million while the initiative remains in place for the next three months. Secretary Giovanni Lopez of DOTr said: ‘The President’s instruction is to continue helping PUV operators and drivers.

This initiative is a big help to them because they will be able to save on terminal fees that they can use to load fuel or pay for other expenses. ’ The three months of suspended terminal fees could also be extended, depending on the DOTr’s assessment of the situation. More details can be found at https://www.pitx.org.ph/pitx/category/news-and-updates





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PITX Waiving Terminal Fees Puvs Department Of Transportation (DOTR) Private Utility Vehicles (Puvs)

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