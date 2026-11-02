PITX Expects 190,000 Return Passengers on November 3 After Undas 2026 Holiday

Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange anticipates a surge of up to 190,000 travelers on Tuesday, November 3, as Undas returnees and regular commuters converge at the hub.

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange ( PITX) is bracing for a massive influx of travelers on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Officials project that passenger arrivals could reach as high as 190,000 individuals on that day.

This surge marks the peak return period for those who traveled to their provinces during the recent Undas holiday. The terminal is preparing for a combined wave of vacation returnees and regular daily commuters. PITX senior corporate affairs officer Kolyn Calbasa clarified that Monday, November 2, is expected to see relatively lower foot traffic. She explained that many travelers have chosen to extend their vacations and return on the first working day of the week.

Also read Philippine Coast Guard Deploys Personnel for Undas 2026 Travel Surge

Historical Passenger Dips Before Return Spike

Historical data supports this pattern, showing a dip in passengers on November 2 compared to the following day. In an interview with GMA News' Unang Balita, Calbasa provided insight into the operational expectations. She stated that the influx is anticipated tomorrow because historically, November 2 sees fewer passengers. She noted that many people extend their vacations, delaying their return to the city.

This behavior results in a more manageable flow of people on Monday. The projection for Tuesday, however, indicates a significant increase in volume. Calbasa estimated that the number of passengers would range between 180,000 and 190,000. This spike is driven by the simultaneous return of usual commuters and long-distance travelers.

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The convergence of these two groups is expected to create a busy atmosphere at the terminal. While the terminal has not experienced significant delays as of Monday morning, some disruptions occurred earlier. Calbasa reported that delays were noted on Sunday night due to heavy traffic in Metro Manila. Despite these road challenges, she confirmed that all scheduled buses were able to depart successfully.

Government Agencies Coordinate to Manage Traffic

The operations remained resilient even under adverse traffic conditions. To manage the anticipated congestion and ensure orderly operations, PITX has coordinated closely with several government agencies. Partners include the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). The terminal also works with the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT).

These collaborations aim to prevent bottlenecks inside the terminal facilities. Daily coordination with bus operators is another key strategy employed by the terminal. PITX works with operators to ensure an adequate supply of buses for the return trips. The goal is to maintain the scheduled turnaround time for all trips.

This helps minimize waiting times for passengers and keeps the flow of transport moving efficiently. Travelers are reminded to follow specific guidelines to ensure a smooth journey. Calbasa advised passengers to purchase tickets only at authorized ticket booths. Riders are strongly urged to avoid colorum or unauthorized vehicles for safety reasons.

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Travelers Advised on Safety and Light Luggage

Using legitimate transport options helps maintain order and security within the terminal. Additionally, passengers are encouraged to travel light to avoid inconveniences when entering the terminal. Light luggage facilitates faster movement through checkpoints and boarding areas. This simple practice can significantly reduce crowding and improve the overall passenger experience.

The terminal aims to provide a seamless travel experience for all users during this peak period. The management of such high volumes requires constant vigilance and rapid response protocols. Staff are on standby to assist travelers and address any emerging issues immediately. The coordination with external agencies ensures that traffic flows around the terminal remain unblocked.

This comprehensive approach helps mitigate the risks associated with mass transit movements.