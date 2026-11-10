PITX Antipolo Route Via C6 Now Serves Robinsons Place Antipolo

The PITX to Robinsons Place Antipolo bus route via C6 runs from 5am to 9pm with hourly trips, giving commuters a new option that avoids the C5 corridor.

Commuters in Antipolo and eastbound travelers now have a new public bus option from the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, known as PITX. The PITX Antipolo Route connects the Parañaque transport hub with Robinsons Place Antipolo by way of the C6 highway, with several stops along the way. The route began on October 5 and continues to serve passengers traveling to and from Rizal and Metro Manila.

The service was introduced as an additional link for people who regularly travel between Parañaque and Antipolo. Buses depart from Bay 9 of PITX and end their trip at Robinsons Place Antipolo. Passengers can also board at the intermediate bus stops located along the route.

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How the PITX Antipolo Route Operates Daily

The PITX Antipolo Route operates from 5am to 9pm, with trips scheduled every hour. This timetable gives commuters a predictable window to plan their travel in both directions. Riders who begin their day early or return home in the evening can use the service within these hours.

Every departure starts from Bay 9 at PITX, which is the designated boarding point for the route. Passengers heading to Antipolo should look for this bay as their starting location. Because trips run hourly, travelers who miss a departure will need to wait for the next scheduled bus.

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The buses are operated by Malanday Metrolink and are painted yellow. Each bus displays an 'Antipolo-PITX-via C6' banner, which helps passengers identify the correct vehicle before boarding at any stop.

Stops Along the C6 Antipolo Bus Route

The route passes through a series of major roads on its way from PITX to Robinsons Place Antipolo. After leaving Bay 9, buses travel along Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard, Seaside Drive, NAIA Road, Domestic Road, Andrews Avenue, Sales Road, Lawton Avenue, East Service Road, and both Upper and Lower Bicutan before entering the C6 highway.

After joining C6, the buses continue onto Sampaguita Street, Highway 2000, Market Road, Rodriguez Avenue, Manila East Road, and Ortigas Avenue. The route then turns onto P. Oliveros Street, passes L. Sumulong Memorial Circle, and follows Sumulong Highway before reaching its final stop at Robinsons Place Antipolo.

This sequence of stops means the route reaches several business and residential districts between Parañaque and Antipolo. Commuters who live or work along these roads can use the route without transferring to a separate line for part of the journey.

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Why the C6 Route Offers an Alternative to C5

The PITX Antipolo Route gives commuters a second bus option that does not depend on the C5 road. Before this route opened, the only bus route from PITX to Antipolo passed through C5. The source notes that C5 can be more congested than C6 during rush hour.

According to the route information, the new service allows commuters to reach Antipolo as well as areas in Taguig and Taytay without relying on C5. This gives riders from those districts another way to make the trip, particularly when traffic on the older corridor is heavy.

The operator, Malanday Metrolink, runs the buses on this alternative corridor. The source also states that additional buses using alternative routes can help commuters arrive at their destinations more quickly and have more time for rest and productivity. Commuters who want to test the service can check the bus stops listed along the route and plan their first trip during the operating hours.