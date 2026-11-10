PISTON Announces Transport Strike On Nov 16 Against Trump During ASEAN Summit

Transport group PISTON will strike on November 16 against Donald Trump's visit during the ASEAN Summit. Other groups including student activists plan concurrent protests.

Transport organization PISTON has officially announced a nationwide transport strike scheduled for November 16. This action coincides with the opening day of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations 2026 Summit in Metro Manila.

The primary target of this protest is the presence of US President Donald Trump in the Philippines. PISTON President Mody Floranda confirmed the details during a Super Radyo dzBB report on Tuesday. He stated that members intend to greet Trump's arrival with significant demonstrations. The group views the US president's visit as an opportunity to voice strong opposition.

Also read Brazilian President Lula to Visit Philippines for First State Visit Ahead of ASEAN Summit

Jeepney Protest Against Trump Visit

Floranda explained that the group will utilize jeepneys to protest Trump's presence upon his landing in the country. This specific action serves as the kickoff for a broader series of activities. The protests are designed to last until the US president departs from the Philippines. The organization aims to denounce Trump for alleged actions in the Middle East.

Floranda claims that Trump has raised regional tensions significantly. These actions have subsequently sent global fuel prices soaring to unsustainable levels. This upcoming strike follows previous actions by the group in 2026. PISTON and BAYAN held a nationwide transport strike on March 19.

That earlier action was driven by surging pump prices linked to the Middle East conflict. The group also announced a second strike period from April 15 to April 17, 2026. Security measures are already in place for the summit events. Metro Manila police have been ordered to professionally implement security checks.

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Security Measures for ASEAN Summit

The Philippine National Police are monitoring a low-level threat for the ASEAN Summit. The event is scheduled to take place in Pasay City from November 16 to 18. The government has declared the summit period a national holiday. Several roads have been closed off to facilitate the movement of delegates.

These closures are part of the extensive logistical arrangements for the international gathering. Other activist and student groups have also announced plans to protest. They are joining PISTON in opposing Trump's visit to the nation. This widespread opposition highlights the contentious nature of the diplomatic visit.

Students from the University of the Philippines Manila have made their plans public. They intend to stage a campus-wide walkout on Friday. This action is specifically targeted against Trump's presence in the country. The Manila Collegian, the campus publication, reported on these student activities.

The walkout represents a significant disruption to academic routines during the summit week. It demonstrates the depth of student opposition to the US president. The convergence of transport strikes and student walkouts suggests a coordinated effort. Various sectors of Philippine society are mobilizing against the political events.

The protests aim to draw international attention to their grievances. The timeline of events creates a tense atmosphere in Metro Manila. The strike, summit, and protests all overlap during the same week. Authorities are balancing security needs with the right to public assembly.

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Floranda emphasized that the jeepney protests will be visible and impactful. The use of public transport vehicles ensures high visibility in the capital. This strategy aims to disrupt normal traffic and highlight their message. The connection between Middle East tensions and local fuel prices remains central.

Local Impact of Regional Tensions

Protesters argue that global politics directly affect local economic stability. They blame Trump for exacerbating the financial burden on Filipino citizens. The ASEAN Summit brings together leaders from across the region.

However, the visit of a non-regional power like the US creates controversy. This has sparked debates about foreign policy and national sovereignty. As November 16 approaches, preparations for both the summit and protests intensify. The city is bracing for significant disruptions to daily life.

Residents are advised to monitor traffic updates and security advisories closely. The combination of high-level diplomatic events and grassroots activism defines this period. The outcome of these protests may influence public discourse on US-Filipino relations. It remains to be seen how effective the demonstrations will be.

The transport sector plays a critical role in the Philippine economy. A strike by PISTON has the potential to cause widespread economic impact. This adds another layer of complexity to the government's response. Student activism is a longstanding tradition in Philippine higher education.

The UP Manila walkout follows a history of political engagement. It reflects the ongoing role of youth in shaping national political conversations.