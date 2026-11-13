ABS-CBN ready to meet MTRCB over Pinoy Big Brother complaints

ABS-CBN says it has not received formal notice from the MTRCB but is willing to discuss viewer complaints about Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0. The MTRCB is reviewing the show after more than 100 complaints.

ABS-CBN has expressed readiness to discuss viewer complaints about Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 with the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board ( MTRCB). This comes after the MTRCB announced it received more than 100 complaints regarding recent scenes and interactions in the reality show.

In a statement, ABS-CBN said it has not received any formal notice from the MTRCB regarding these complaints. The network added that it is ready to participate in discussions with the Board should it be called upon. The MTRCB announced on Wednesday, Nov. 12, that it was looking into scenes and interactions in recent episodes. The board said it would discuss the viewers' concerns with the show's production team as part of its review.

Also read Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 Punishment Details Violations

MTRCB Reminds Network To Exercise Care

The MTRCB also reminded Pinoy Big Brother management to exercise greater care in ensuring that each episode complies with the guidelines for the program's assigned age rating. ABS-CBN responded by emphasizing the show's values.

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"PBB has always promoted positive values and respect for others," the network said. "With Kuya's guidance, housemates reflect on their actions and learn from their experiences. Their welfare and well-being remain our top priority.

" The network also said it remains committed to responsible self-regulation. It stressed that the welfare and well-being of the housemates are the top priority. Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 premiered on Oct. 24. It is the 12th overall season and the 3rd collaboration edition between ABS-CBN Studios and GMA Network.

Sixteen New Housemates Introduced On Launch Night

Sixteen new housemates were introduced on launch night in a revamped Bahay ni Kuya. They are a mix of celebrities, social media personalities and ordinary netizens. The series airs on GMA Network from Mondays to Fridays at 9:35 p.m., Saturdays at 6:15 p.m., and Sundays at 4:45 p.m. The complaints from viewers have prompted the MTRCB to review the show's recent episodes. The board's review will focus on scenes and interactions that have raised concerns.

ABS-CBN's statement underscores its willingness to cooperate with the regulatory agency. The network maintains that the show promotes positive values and respect, with Kuya guiding housemates to reflect on their actions. The MTRCB's reminder about age rating compliance highlights the importance of ensuring that episodes are suitable for their assigned audience. The board's discussion with the production team aims to address the viewers' concerns.

As of now, ABS-CBN has not received a formal notice from the MTRCB. However, the network is prepared to engage in discussions if called upon. The situation is ongoing, and both parties are expected to address the complaints. The show's premiere on Oct. 24 introduced 16 housemates, a mix of celebrities, social media personalities, and ordinary netizens.

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The collaboration between ABS-CBN Studios and GMA Network has drawn attention, and the complaints have added a layer of scrutiny. The MTRCB's review and ABS-CBN's response reflect the regulatory process for television shows in the Philippines. The board's role is to classify and review programs to ensure compliance with guidelines. The network's commitment to self-regulation is part of its responsibility to viewers.

Viewer Complaints Indicate Public Concern About Content

The complaints from viewers indicate public concern about the show's content. The MTRCB's action shows it takes these concerns seriously and will review the matter thoroughly. ABS-CBN's readiness to discuss the issue demonstrates its willingness to address any concerns. The show continues to air on GMA Network on its regular schedule.

The review by the MTRCB and the discussions with the production team will determine any necessary actions. Both ABS-CBN and the MTRCB are focused on ensuring the show meets standards. The welfare of the housemates remains a top priority for ABS-CBN, as stated in their response. The network's emphasis on positive values and respect aligns with the show's long-standing reputation.

The guidance of Kuya is central to the housemates' experience. As the story develops, further statements from both ABS-CBN and the MTRCB may be released. The public and viewers await the outcome of the review. The collaboration edition has brought new dynamics, and the complaints have prompted a closer look at the show's content.