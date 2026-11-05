Pinoy Big Brother Issues AI Image Warning Ahead of Celebrity Collab 3.0 Season Launch

Pinoy Big Brother addresses unauthorized AI use of housemates' likenesses as the new Celebrity Collab 3.0 season begins with new cast members joining the house.

Pinoy Big Brother issued an official warning regarding the unauthorized use of housemates' images in AI-generated content as the network prepares for the launch of a new celebrity season. This directive targets the improper digital replication of cast members' likenesses without consent, establishing a clear boundary for content creators and fans alike.

Pinoy Big Brother Protects Housemates Digital Rights

The television franchise explicitly banned the creation and distribution of artificial intelligence material that mimics the appearance of participants. This protective measure ensures that the integrity of the housemates remains intact and prevents potential misuse of their identities in digital media.

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Nelson Canlas, a former housemate from the PBB Celebrity Collab 1.0 season, expressed his support for this initiative during his recent report for the Thursday edition of 24 Oras. He emphasized the importance of maintaining respect for the cast members as new seasons commence with fresh faces entering the house.

Current Housemates Support Privacy Measures

Several prominent figures from the PBB Celebrity Collab 1.0 cast voiced their satisfaction with the current developments. One former participant shared his happiness at witnessing his friends return to the franchise, specifically highlighting his bond with Raheel, who accompanied him during the early stages of his career at GMA.

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This individual noted that he was delighted to see Raheel experience the PBB journey firsthand and encouraged him to stay deeply connected with the housemates. The sentiment reflects a strong sense of camaraderie among alumni who view the new season as a continuation of their shared legacy.

Other alumni, including AZ Martinez and Shuvee Etrata, were also referenced in the context of this ongoing narrative. Their presence in previous seasons establishes a historical context for the franchise, showing how past and present cast members are intertwined in the show's evolving story.

Entertainment Industry Context and New Projects

The entertainment landscape features various concurrent projects involving former cast members, highlighting their continued relevance in the industry. A specific movie project premiered on October 28, featuring connections to the PBB community. One actor expressed gratitude for being part of this cinematic endeavor, noting the delightful experience of seeing himself in the film.

This individual praised the movie as a rewatchable production, underscoring the high quality of current entertainment offerings. Such projects demonstrate the diverse career paths available to talent who have gained visibility through the reality television platform.

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Viewership Schedule and Network Programming

GMA Network has announced a detailed broadcasting schedule for the upcoming seasons to ensure maximum audience engagement. Vince currently headlines the drama series Delivery Boi, which airs on weekdays at 3:20 p.m. during the GMA Afternoon Prime slot. This program features Will Ashley, Mika Salamanca, and other notable actors.

For viewers eager to follow the new celebrity housemates, PBB Collab 3.0 will air on GMA Network from Mondays to Fridays at 9:35 p.m. Additional broadcasts will take place on Saturdays at 6:15 p.m. and Sundays at 4:45 p.m. This strategic scheduling aims to capture both weekday and weekend audiences across different time slots.