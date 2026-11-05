Pierpaolo Piccioli Quits Balenciaga Amid Kering Management Shakeup

Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli leaves Balenciaga after 18 months. Kering CEO Luca de Meo reshapes fashion leadership as part of a wider corporate turnaround strategy.

Pierpaolo Piccioli has resigned from his position as creative director at the luxury fashion house Balenciaga, the Paris-based parent company Kering confirmed on Thursday. The departure marks the end of a relatively brief and high-profile tenure for the Italian couturier, who assumed the role in May 2025 and remained in the position for only one and a half years before stepping down.

Leadership Changes at Kering Fashion Houses

Kering announced the executive move as part of a broader internal restructuring aimed at revitalizing its struggling fashion conglomerate. The announcement aligns with a significant shakeup in management across several of the group's brands, including the recent dismissal of Anthony Vaccarello from Saint Laurent and Sean McGirr from Alexander McQueen last month. Kering stated that new creative leadership for Balenciaga will be announced in the near future, signaling an immediate push to redefine the brand's direction.

Also read LANDBANK books higher 9-month profit - BusinessWorld Online

Corporate Strategy and Turnover Efforts

Luca de Meo, the chief executive officer of Kering who took office in 2025, emphasized the company's ambition to honor the house's heritage while pushing creative boundaries. De Meo, known as a cost-cutter and turnaround specialist, sought to build upon Balenciaga's avant-garde spirit during his leadership tenure. The company expressed gratitude for Piccioli's contribution, noting his focus on craftsmanship and construction as key elements in reaffirming the couture origins of the brand.

Background and Designer Transition

Piccioli joined Balenciaga after a distinguished 25-year period at Valentino, where he established himself as a leading figure in Italian fashion. He was brought in to lead the house following the era of Georgian designer Demna, whose tenure was characterized by daring but sometimes controversial designs. The transition was intended to mark a new chapter for the French fashion house, shifting its creative identity under the stewardship of an established couturier.

Advertisement

Executive Statements and Future Directions

Gianfranco Gianangeli, chief executive of Balenciaga, released a statement expressing deep gratitude for Piccioli's time with the label. He highlighted how the designer's vision helped reestablish the couture roots of the house through a considered approach to creativity. Meanwhile, Piccioli addressed his departure indirectly via an Instagram message, thanking those who supported him and reflecting on the demands of couture craftsmanship without explicitly confirming his exit in the text.

Impact on Luxury Fashion Market

The departure of such a prominent designer raises questions about the immediate future of Balenciaga's collections and its market positioning. Kering's aggressive management changes suggest a critical phase in its efforts to stabilize and grow its portfolio of luxury brands. As the search for a new creative director begins, the fashion industry will be watching closely to see how Kering addresses the void left by Piccioli's sudden resignation.