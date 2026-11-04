PICAD Launches Signature Drive to Ban Political Dynasties

Dapat Isa Lang PICAD initiates a campaign to gather 7.5 million signatures by January 31, 2027, aiming to enforce the constitutional ban on political dynasties through a people's initiative.

The organization Dapat Isa Lang PICAD has officially launched a nationwide campaign to collect 7.5 million signatures. This massive mobilization effort is designed to push for legislation that strictly limits the hold of political families on public office. The group aims to submit this petition to the Commission on Elections for verification by the deadline of January 31, 2027.

The Constitutional Mandate for Reform

Proponents argue that the concentration of political power among dynasties fuels persistent poverty and weakens essential checks and balances. Critics also point out that these entrenched families create conditions where corruption can thrive without adequate oversight. Although the 1987 Constitution explicitly mandated a ban on political dynasties nearly 39 years ago, Congress has repeatedly failed to pass an enabling law to enforce this provision.

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Criticism of Current Legislative Measures

Carlo Africa, the spokesperson for Dapat Isa Lang, asserts that the anti-dynasty bills currently pending in Congress are insufficient to solve the problem. He explains that these existing measures would not effectively prohibit political dynasties because they only cover relatives up to the second degree within the same government unit. The campaign advocates for a broader ban that would extend to relatives up to the fourth degree to truly dismantle family control.

Specific Restrictions Proposed by PICAD

Under the proposed framework for a people's initiative law, only one family member would be allowed to hold a national elective post. At the same time, another family member could hold a local elective post, but simultaneous control of multiple high-ranking offices would be strictly monitored. The proposal aims to close loopholes that allow relatives to swap seats or switch jurisdictions to perpetuate family dominance over public office.

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Addressing Jurisdictional Loopholes

Carlo Africa highlights that current congressional measures do not go far enough to end the concentration of political power. He notes that if a political family can continue to hold or seek elective office simply by moving from one position to another, the constitutional requirement remains unmet. The new initiative seeks to prevent families from exploiting jurisdictional changes to maintain their grip on power and influence.

Next Steps and Verification Process

The campaign must successfully gather the required 7.5 million signatures before the January 31, 2027 deadline to proceed. Once collected, these signatures will be submitted to the Commission on Elections for thorough verification. This rigorous process is essential to validate the people's initiative and force the legislature to address the long-standing issue of political dynasties in the country.