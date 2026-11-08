Suns beat Rockets 102-99 as Booker scores 24 and snaps eight-game losing streak

Devin Booker scored 24 points and made key late baskets as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Houston Rockets 102-99, snapping an eight-game losing streak against Houston.

Devin Booker scored 24 points, including seven straight to break a late tie, and the Phoenix Suns held off the Houston Rockets 102-99 on Saturday night.

Booker broke a 95-all tie with a basket with just under 4 minutes left, then hit a 3-pointer to make it 100-95. Another basket with 2:30 left made it a seven-point Phoenix lead, and Houston could not come back. Former Sun Kevin Durant missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds and Phoenix ran out the clock.

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Devin Booker Leads Phoenix Suns Victory

The Suns snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Rockets and have won consecutive games for the first time this season after beating Orlando on Thursday night. Durant led the Rockets with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Amen Thompson scored 17 points, Fred VanVleet had 16, and Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun added 15 apiece. Jalen Green had 16 points, Miles Bridges had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Dillon Brooks scored 11 for the Suns.

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Khaman Maluach had 11 points off the bench to lead the Suns before halftime. The Suns shot 76% (16 of 21) in the first quarter in building a 35-23 lead. They led by 19 in the second quarter but Houston finished on a 22-3 run to tie it at 47 at halftime. Phoenix was 4 of 19 from the field in the quarter.

VanVleet made a jumper to tie it with under a minute to go before the break. He had 10 points in the period and 13 for the half. Booker snapped a 93-93 tie with a 17-footer with 4:24 left before adding a step-back jumper, a 3-pointer, and a driving layup that gave the Suns a 102-95 lead with 2:30 remaining.

Kevin Durant Falls Short in Final Seconds

Durant drilled a 3-pointer that sliced the deficit to 102-99, but his game-tying attempt from beyond the arc with 10.6 seconds remaining was short and kept the Rockets from completing a comeback from a 19-point, first-half deficit. Durant shot just 5-for-14 from the floor and misfired on 6 of 7 from 3-point range. The Rockets shot just 38.7% from the field, including 10 of 35 from behind the arc.

Booker, Brooks and Collin Gillespie hit 3-pointers in the third quarter that helped the Suns erase a six-point deficit in that period and gave the hosts a 76-75 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Suns surged to an early double-digit lead behind Green, who started 4-for-4 for eight first-quarter points. Brooks made a 3-pointer gave Phoenix a 17-11 lead at the 5:00 mark, and the Suns extended that advantage to 28-18 on Bridges 16-footer with just under two minutes left.

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Suns Build First Quarter Shooting Lead

Phoenix made its final eight shots and shot 16 of 21 in the first quarter. The Rockets conceded 12 points on six turnovers in the period. Luke Kennard had 11 points and nailed three 3-pointers off the bench to bridge the opening two frames, helping the Suns take a 44-25 lead. Houston roared back behind VanVleet, who scored 10 points in the second quarter.

Houston closed the first half with a 20-2 surge, and VanVleet tied it at 47-47 on a 19-footer with 57.1 seconds left in the half. After shooting 76.2% in the first period, the Suns missed 15 of 19 shots and committed eight turnovers in the second.