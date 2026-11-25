The Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 0.68 percent on Wednesday, extending its rally to a third session on bargain hunting and positioning ahead of an MSCI rebalancing.

PHILIPPINE SHARES climbed for the third straight session on Wednesday, supported by bargain hunting and buying activity ahead of the MSCI index rebalancing. The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose by 0.68% or 37.27 points to close at 5,493.41, while the broader all shares index went up by 0.37% or 11.16 points to end at 3,053.91.

The main stock benchmark opened the session at 5,443.48, down slightly from Tuesday's close of 5,456.14. It tested the 5,500 level again intraday, reaching a peak of 5,516.74, while the session's low was at 5,424.34.

Also read PSEi Rallies to 5,400 Level on Less-Hawkish BSP Signals

PSEi Climb Driven by Bargain Hunting

"The PSEi continued to benefit from bargain hunting, bringing the index closer to the 5,500 level as investors selectively accumulated stocks trading at attractive valuations," Regina Capital Development Corp. Head of Sales Luis A. Limlingan said in a Viber message. "Buying interest was also supported by positioning ahead of the upcoming MSCI rebalancing, particularly in selected names that have already experienced significant price declines.

Advertisement

" "Meanwhile, continued gains in the Philippine peso against the US dollar provided additional support to investor sentiment," Mr. Limlingan added. The peso was up for a second straight day on Wednesday, closing at P63.675 against the dollar, rising by 10 centavos from its previous close. Philstocks Financial, Inc. Research Manager Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco likewise said that the market's rise was driven by bargain hunting on index heavyweights.

"The decline in global bond yields also helped in today's session. With the negative market breadth and net foreign outflows, today's climb is seen to have tepid conviction. Hence, sustainability of the climb remains questionable," he said in a Viber message. Sectoral indices closed mixed on Wednesday.

Sectoral Indices Close Mixed

Services rose by 5.09% or 131.51 points to 2,714.56; holding firms advanced by 1.29% or 54.01 points to 4,252.20; and industrial increased by 1.06% or 72.75 points to 6,917.11. Financials dropped by 4.72% or 89.88 points to 1,816.29; mining and oil declined by 1.88% or 299.39 points to 15,617.24; and property slid by 0.85% or 14.55 points to 1,698.69.

"International Container Terminal Services, Inc. was the day's index leader, jumping 6.85%. China Banking Corp. was the main index laggard, dropping 28.7%, as investors booked gains from its high rally," Mr. Tantiangco said. Value turnover fell to P7.9 billion on Wednesday with 685.98 million shares traded from the P9.73 billion with 1.09 billion issues on Tuesday. Decliners led advancers, 97 to 82, and 53 issues were unchanged, according to market data. Alexandria Grace C. Magno