PHIVOLCS Monitors Mayon Volcano for Possible Alert Level 4 Upgrade After Sulfur Spike and Eruption Signs

PHIVOLCS warns Mayon Volcano may escalate to Alert Level 4 due to increased sulfur emissions and new magma signs. Residents face ashfall in Daraga, Camalig, and Guinobatan while officials monitor frequent eruptions since 2018.

Manila, Philippines - The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( PHIVOLCS) issued urgent warnings that Mayon Volcano could experience a stronger eruption or an upgrade to Alert Level 4.

Mayon Volcano Shows Increased Activity

This caution follows new evidence of increased magma activity beneath the volcano, highlighted by high sulfur dioxide emissions and recent explosive events. On Tuesday at 8:00 a.m., Mayon Volcano spewed black smoke that reached a height of 1,600 meters above the crater. This new strombolian activity lasted for three minutes and was accompanied by a minor eruption at the summit crater, prompting ashfall in areas southwest of the volcano.

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PHIVOLCS Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol stated that the volcano remains under Alert Level 3 despite the heightened activity. He noted that volcanic signs have persisted, including a minor strombolian event observed at dawn the previous day that lasted 41 seconds with a plume reaching 300 meters. The agency monitors Real-Time Seismic Amplitude Measurement (RSAM) to gauge the average strength of seismic signals. Dr. Bacolcol explained that these indicators help determine if the situation escalates.

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However, he emphasized that current data still supports the maintenance of Alert Level 3. Antonia Bornas, chief of the PHIVOLCS Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division, identified the municipalities of Daraga, Camalig, and Guinobatan as areas experiencing ashfall. She warned that if the wind strengthens, the ash cloud could spread further to towns like Ligao. Bornas noted that Mayon is an open vent type volcano, making it difficult to predict.

However, she highlighted that the volcano is exhibiting strange behavior compared to its earlier activity patterns. This unpredictability concerns experts who monitor the frequent eruptive cycles. Historically, Mayon Volcano erupted every nine to ten years. Since 2018, however, it has erupted more frequently.

Experts Warn of Unpredictable Magma Behavior

Bornas pointed out that the volcano expelled more lava and magma in 2026 in a short time, even during shorter repose periods. Typically, sulfur dioxide emissions should reduce with continued activity. Yet, in the past 24 hours, the amount reached 1,930 tons. This spike indicates that there is more magma underneath the volcano waiting to surface.

Bornas acknowledged the chance of future eruptions that could be stronger or weaker. She expressed hope that the volcanic activity would eventually end.

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Evacuated Residents Prioritize Safety

Meanwhile, the permanent danger zone remains restricted to a six-kilometer radius. Evacuated residents face significant hardships but prioritize safety. Norly Nodalo, an evacuee, stated that living away from their own homes is difficult.

However, she affirmed that their safety is the most important consideration during this crisis. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the volcano may suddenly cease its activities. PHIVOLCS stated that if there is a prolonged period of quiet, they will lower the Alert Level. Once conditions stabilize, residents will be allowed to return home.