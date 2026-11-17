The Philippine Space Agency spearheaded the adoption of the ASEAN Leaders' Declaration on Space Science and Technology at the 49th ASEAN Summit in November 2026.

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations officially adopted the bloc's first declaration dedicated exclusively to space cooperation on November 15, 2026. This historic agreement marks a significant milestone in regional efforts to advance space science and technology across Southeast Asia. The Philippines led this initiative through the Philippine Space Agency during the opening ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila.

PhilSA Spearheads Regional Space Vision

The ASEAN Leaders' Declaration on the Advancement of Space Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation was primarily driven by the Philippine Space Agency. PhilSA Director General Gay Jane Perez emphasized that this declaration represents more than just a formal statement. She described it as a shared regional vision to strengthen collaboration in space science, technology, and innovation among member states.

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Perez stated that the agency hopes to advance ASEAN's collective capacity to harness space technologies. This effort aims to support disaster resilience, environmental sustainability, economic growth, and inclusive development across the region. The declaration reflects the collective commitment of all ASEAN member states to expand the use of space applications. It serves as a unified framework for leveraging orbital capabilities for terrestrial benefits.

Three Pillars Define Strategic Cooperation

The newly adopted declaration identifies three key pillars to guide future regional cooperation in the space sector. These pillars include space security and safety, the space economy, and space workforce development. These areas form the foundation for structured engagement among the member nations moving forward.

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Furthermore, the document aims to promote joint research initiatives among the participating countries. It also seeks to expand capacity-building programs to ensure all members can participate effectively. The declaration encourages the sharing of space infrastructure and data among member states. This sharing is intended to maximize the utility of existing resources for the entire bloc.

Equitable Growth Among Diverse Members

A critical component of the agreement is the recognition of varying development levels among ASEAN members. The declaration acknowledges differences in technological readiness, institutional capacities, and existing space capabilities. It notes that not all countries possess the same level of infrastructure or expertise in orbital science.

To address these disparities, the agreement commits to ensuring that no member state is left behind. The framework relies on equitable cooperation, robust capacity building, and continuous knowledge sharing. Mutual support mechanisms are established to assist less developed members in catching up. This approach aims to create a balanced regional ecosystem where all nations benefit from space advancements.

Universal Endorsement by 11 Member States

The declaration was signed on November 15, 2026, and received endorsement from all 11 ASEAN member states. The participating nations included Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam. This unanimous support highlights the strong political will to cooperate in the space sector.

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The adoption of this text follows the opening ceremony where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appeared with fellow Southeast Asian leaders. The event took place in Manila, underscoring the Philippines' central role in initiating this diplomatic breakthrough. The successful signing indicates a unified commitment to utilizing space for regional stability and progress.