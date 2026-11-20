The Philippine Space Agency warns of debris zones in the EEZ after China's Long March 8A launch, advising the public on safety protocols.

The Philippine Space Agency officially confirmed the successful launch of China's Long March 8A rocket on Friday, November 20. The launch took place at approximately 8 p.m. Philippine Standard Time from the Hainan International Commercial Launch Center located in Wenchang, Hainan. The agency reported that the projected drop zones for the rocket's debris are situated directly within the country's exclusive economic zone and archipelagic waters.

Projected Drop Zones and Locations

PhilSA identified two distinct drop zones where debris from the Long March 8A rocket is expected to fall. The first zone is located within the Philippine exclusive economic zone, positioned approximately 98 nautical miles from Patag Island. This location is also 128 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc, 143 nautical miles from El Nido in Palawan, and 152 nautical miles from Busuanga in Palawan.

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The second drop zone falls within Philippine archipelagic waters. This area is situated approximately 40 nautical miles from Hadji Muhtamad in Basilan. It is located 43 nautical miles from the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, 52 nautical miles from Pangutaran Island in Sulu, and 124 nautical miles from Puerto Princesa in Palawan.

Official Warnings and Safety Protocols

The details regarding these projected debris zones were disclosed through a Notice to Airmen that warned of aerospace flight activity. Prior to the launch, the Philippine Space Agency disseminated a pre-launch report to all concerned government agencies and local authorities. This communication ensured that relevant stakeholders were aware of the potential risks and locations before the event occurred.

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PhilSA issued explicit advice for the public regarding the safety of citizens and boaters in the affected areas. The agency instructed the public to immediately inform local authorities if they sight any suspected debris floating in the water. This measure is designed to ensure a rapid response and to prevent accidental encounters with hazardous materials.

Toxic Substance Caution for Citizens

The Philippine Space Agency cautioned the public against retrieving or coming into close contact with any materials found in the ocean. Officials warned that these materials may contain remnants of toxic substances, including rocket fuel residues. Such substances pose significant health and environmental risks to anyone who attempts to handle or collect the debris.

The confirmation of the launch and the precise mapping of debris zones highlight the need for vigilance in the region. Residents and maritime workers near Palawan, Basilan, and Sulu are advised to remain alert and report any unusual findings to the appropriate authorities immediately.