Philippines Youth Unemployment Surges to 1.12 Million in September 2026

The Philippine Statistics Authority reports a sharp rise in youth joblessness to 1.12 million in September 2026, highlighting critical gaps in education and industrial job creation.

The unemployment rate in the Philippines climbed to 5.4% in September 2026 from 3.5% in September 2025, according to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). This latest figure represents 2.86 million jobless people across the archipelago. The labor force, defined as individuals qualified to work, has also increased during this period. However, not everyone is able to find work, according to a report from GMA News Feed.

Sharp Rise in Youth Joblessness

Data from the PSA showed that there were 1.12 million youths unemployed in September 2026, which rose from the 741,000 recorded in the same time last year. This significant increase highlights a growing disconnect between young workers entering the market and available positions. The surge in youth unemployment suggests structural issues within the labor market that extend beyond simple supply and demand dynamics.

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Education Industry Mismatch

A Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) study showed that the curricula is not aligned with the training programs that would address the shifting needs of the industry. There is also no national framework to determine middle skills, so the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Commission on Higher Education (CHED) have different classifications. Experts argue that these fragmented standards prevent students from acquiring the specific competencies required by modern employers.

Critique of Government Job Fairs

According to IBON Foundation executive director Sonny Africa, however, this went beyond a matter of skill mismatch. He stated that the biggest reason for high youth unemployment is that agriculture and industry are not creating sufficient jobs. Africa criticized the government's reliance on job fairs, noting that they only connect those who are looking for workers to those ready to work. He emphasized that such events do not create jobs but merely match existing supply and demand.

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Underemployment Crisis

The PSA also recorded 5.56 million underemployed Filipinos, or workers with a job but have expressed the need for additional work hours or a second job. Africa said it is not enough to just create jobs now either. The government needs to ensure proper wages and benefits for workers. This dual challenge of unemployment and underemployment indicates that many Filipino households are struggling to make ends meet despite having some form of income.

Future Policy Coordination

The PIDS said there needs to be better coordination between TESDA, CHED, PSA and industry players to have streamlined standards and training programs. The Labor Department has earlier stated that they will work to improve youth employment by working with employers, including local government units and others. For the Department of Labor and Employment, employment gains reflect continued labor market activity, particularly in the Services sector. However, the need to address the increase in unemployment also emphasizes the need to ensure that more Filipinos gain access to decent and sustainable employment opportunities, DOLE said in a statement.