Philippines' Carmelle Collado Wins Inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia

Filipina singer Carmelle Collado won the first Eurovision Song Contest Asia in Bangkok with her song Sobra-Sobra, earning 211 points from jury and fan votes. She beat Thailand's Mang and Daou, who finished second with 170 points.

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippines won the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday with Carmelle Collado emerging as the competition's first champion.

The former Tawag ng Tanghalan winner claimed the title with her song Sobra-Sobra, composed by Nica del Rosario and Mat Olavides. The Bicolana singer, who was chosen as the Philippines' representative during the country's selection night on August 30, delivered a high-energy performance that topped both the jury and fan votes. The Philippine entry garnered 211 points, comprising 93 points from the juries and 118 from the public vote.

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Eurovision Asia Results And Jury Scores

It also received the maximum 12 points from five national juries: Bhutan, Bangladesh, South Korea, Laos and Cambodia. Host country Thailand, represented by singers Mang and Daou, finished second with 170 points. The Thai duo performed their song Aroma. Vietnam's Top Tien placed third with 164 points.

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Malaysia's Aina Abdul came in fourth with 152 points, while Laos' Thinla finished fifth with 139 points despite experiencing technical difficulties during the performance. Comedian and television host Vice Ganda announced the Philippines' jury points during the grand final. Collado was crowned with the Eurovision Song Contest Asia trophy after being named the competition's first champion. The win caps a journey that began with her selection as the Philippine representative months earlier.

This is the first-ever Asian edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. The annual singing competition was first organized in 1956 by the European Broadcasting Union. Eleven countries competed in the inaugural Eurovision Asia: Bangladesh, Nepal, Cambodia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, Laos, Bhutan, and Mongolia. The event marked a major expansion of the Eurovision brand into the Asian region.

Contest Details And Point Breakdown

The contest was held on Saturday, November 14, in Bangkok, Thailand. Collado beat artists from 10 other countries to secure the title, topping both the jury and fan votes in the process. Her total of 211 points reflected broad support across participating nations. The 93 jury points and 118 fan vote points made her the clear overall winner ahead of Thailand's Mang and Daou, who finished with 170 points.

The first-ever Eurovision Asia champion title now belongs to the Philippines, with Collado etching her name into the history of the competition. The event's inaugural edition featured performers from across Asia competing for the new regional crown.