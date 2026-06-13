Philippines Weighs Legal Options Against China's Bajo de Masinloc Presence Amid 'Creeping Invasion' Warnings

The Philippines is evaluating international legal strategies to address China's recent deployment of a floating platform at Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), as experts draw parallels to past artificial island constructions and the Navy warns of incremental territorial threats.

Maritime expert Jay Batongbacal revealed that the Philippine government, in coordination with various agencies, is actively studying potential legal avenues to bring China before an international tribunal, referencing lessons from the previous arbitration victory.

This follows observations of a Chinese floating platform, buoy, and antenna stationed at Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) for approximately two weeks, as confirmed by Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela, who noted the platform remains within the shoal's northern area. The shoal, located 119 nautical miles from Zambales, is claimed by China as Huangyan Island under the pretext of scientific research, a justification Batongbacal compared to China's earlier actions at Mischief Reef in 1992, which evolved from a claimed fishermen's shelter into a major military base.

He stressed that under Philippine law, China must secure a permit for marine scientific research, and non-compliant structures face confiscation, though Tarriela declined to comment on enforcement. The Philippine Navy warned of a 'creeping invasion' by China affecting maritime, territorial, economic, political, and intelligence domains, citing subtle incursions preceding any physical invasion.

Additionally, Batongbacal highlighted monitoring rapid foreign purchases of beachfront properties in Palawan overlooking the West Philippine Sea, indicating broader strategic encroachments





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Bajo De Masinloc Scarborough Shoal South China Sea West Philippine Sea Philippines China Dispute International Arbitration Maritime Law Creeping Invasion Mischief Reef Marine Scientific Research

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