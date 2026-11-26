Pagasa predicts generally fair weather for Friday across the Philippines with isolated rain. A low-pressure area south of Palawan is monitored but not expected to enter PAR.

Most parts of the country will experience generally fair weather on Friday, although isolated rain showers and thunderstorms remain possible, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa). This forecast highlights regional variations in precipitation and cloud cover as the nation navigates shifting atmospheric conditions.

Pagasa Weather Forecast For Friday

The Philippine weather bureau provided a detailed outlook at 5 a.m., noting that a shear line would bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms specifically over Batanes. Weather specialist Obet Badrina stated that the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will have generally fair weather, with only brief showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Palawan and the Visayas will also have fair weather while Mindanao could experience rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

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Low-Pressure Area Outside PAR Monitored

Pagasa said that the low-pressure area being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), more than 500 kilometers south of Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan, Palawan, was not directly affecting the country and was expected to move farther away. It was not expected to enter PAR, although it had a slight chance of developing into a storm. Badrina said that another storm could affect Northern Luzon on Saturday, adding to the need for vigilance in that region.

Regional Cloud Cover And Eastern Winds

By Sunday and Monday, the shear line and easterlies are expected to bring cloudy skies over the eastern parts of Luzon and the Visayas. The Philippine weather bureau stated that these atmospheric patterns would primarily influence cloud density rather than producing widespread heavy rainfall. Residents in these eastern zones should anticipate overcast conditions as the week progresses into the weekend.

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Marine Warnings And Temperature Ranges

Pagasa said it had not issued a gale warning over any part of the country but advised operators of small seacraft and fishing boats in extreme Northern Luzon to exercise caution. Metro Manila temperatures are expected to range from 24 to 33 degrees Celsius, while Davao City would have temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees Celsius. These thermal ranges suggest warm and humid conditions typical for the region, even with fair weather skies.

Pagasa Advisory For Maritime Operators

The weather bureau recommended that boaters in extreme Northern Luzon remain alert for potential changes in sea conditions despite the lack of official gale warnings. The advisory aims to prevent accidents among small vessels that may be vulnerable to sudden squalls or shifting winds associated with the shear line. Operators should continue to monitor updates from Pagasa for any changes in maritime safety levels.