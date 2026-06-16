Philippines Weather: Easterlies and Localized Thunderstorms Bring Partly Cloudy to Cloudy Skies

The Philippines is experiencing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms. The weather bureau has issued a warning for possible flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

In the state weather bureau's 4 p.m. weather bulletin, easterlies are forecast to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

Meanwhile, in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, localized thunderstorms are forecast to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. Affected areas of the easterlies and localized thunderstorms may experience possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms, according to PAGASA.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected in the country, with waves running from 0.6 meters to 1.8 meters in Luzon and Visayas, and 0.6 meters to 1.2 meters in Mindanao. At the PAGASA Science Garden weather station in Diliman, Quezon City, the highest temperature recorded on Tuesday reached 34.0 degrees Celsius at 2 p.m., while the lowest temperature was logged at 25.4 degrees Celsius at 5 a.m. The Philippines' weather is expected to be unpredictable due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The public is advised to stay informed about the weather forecast to avoid any potential dangers. It is also recommended to take necessary precautions such as bringing an umbrella and wearing light clothing to protect oneself from the rain and heat. The weather bureau will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. In the meantime, the public is urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety





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Philippines Weather Easterlies Localized Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy To Cloudy Skies Rainshowers Thunderstorms Flash Floods Landslides

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