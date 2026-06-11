Philippines vows to protect Bajo de Masinloc, protests China over floating structure

Malacañang on Thursday vowed the Philippines will not lose control of the disputed Bajo de Masinloc, following its diplomatic protest with China over a floating structure spotted in the area. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already been informed of the incident and remains committed to pursuing legal measures to protect the country’s interests.

Malacañang on Thursday vowed the Philippines will not lose control of the disputed Bajo de Masinloc, following its diplomatic protest with China over a floating structure spotted in the area.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already been informed of the incident and remains committed to pursuing legal measures to protect the country’s interests. The President will not allow that to happen. We know what the President’s true stance is when it comes to the interests of Filipinos and also our interests here in the West Philippine Sea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has already undertaken appropriate diplomatic action with the government of the People’s Republic of China in connection with the illegal presence of this floating structure. The floating platform measures about six by six meters and appears to have an antenna. Latest imagery obtained by the Armed Forces of the Philippines showed personnel on top of the structure, while monitoring by the Philippine Coast Guard indicated that the platform remains within the shoal with individuals onboard.

The shoal is located about 220 kilometers from Luzon in the West Philippine Sea within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone





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Bajo De Masinloc China Floating Structure Legal Measures Philippine Coast Guard Philippine Armed Forces West Philippine Sea Exclusive Economic Zone President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Malacañang Department Of Foreign Affairs National Task Force For The West Philippine Se Palace Press Officer Claire Castro

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