Trade Secretary Cristina Roque confirms ongoing negotiations with the United States. Key details remain confidential as the DTI and USTR finalize the framework agreement.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque has confirmed that formal negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between the Philippines and the United States are actively underway. The discussions are currently being managed directly between the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and the Department of Trade and Industry ( DTI). This development follows earlier announcements from the White House regarding a major framework trade deal.

Ongoing US Trade Framework Talks

The White House previously issued a statement clarifying that President Donald Trump committed to eliminating the US trade deficit with the Philippines. This economic adjustment is intended to be achieved through increased Philippine imports of American energy and agricultural products. While US President Donald Trump announced the reach of a major framework deal last week, specific product inclusions remain under review.

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Confidentiality of Negotiation Details

Secretary Roque declined to specify which exact goods or services will be included in the final agreement. She stated that the product lists are consistent with those previously discussed and negotiated by both parties. Roque cited the necessity of confidentiality to prevent jeopardizing the delicate talks, though she pledged to inform the public once significant updates are available.

Impact of Regional Tariff Changes

Questions arose regarding whether higher US tariffs on other Southeast Asian exports would boost demand for Philippine goods. The USTR recently proposed Section 301 tariffs of up to 35 percent for some regional countries due to industrial capacity concerns. Roque noted it is difficult to predict the immediate impact, although Philippine exports to the US have already doubled in recent years.

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Other International Trade Agreements

Secretary Roque also highlighted progress on other fronts, including the Canada-Philippines Free Trade Agreement concluded after nine months. The Philippines-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed at the APEC Summit in China to open the South American market. The government is also hopeful to conclude the EU-Philippines Free Trade Agreement soon.

Future Bilateral Trade Discussions

Efforts to revise the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement are proceeding, with meetings scheduled with Japanese counterparts this week. The target remains to sign the revised agreement by the end of the year, despite the initial November deadline passing without conclusion. Additionally, officials are reviewing potential free trade interest from Peru following interactions at the recent APEC Summit.