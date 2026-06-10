Philippines Urges Beijing to Remove Floating Structure at Disputed Scarborough Shoal

The Philippines urged Beijing to remove a floating structure placed at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, stating that it will not allow the atoll to be turned into a man-made island. Manila lodged a diplomatic protest with China over the presence of the structure, which Philippine Coast Guard described as likely deployed by Chinese research vessels.

The Philippines urged Beijing to remove a floating structure placed at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea , stating that it will not allow the atoll to be turned into a man-made island.

Manila lodged a diplomatic protest with China over the presence of the structure, which Philippine Coast Guard described as likely deployed by Chinese research vessels. China neither confirmed nor denied its responsibility for the structure. The Philippines shared photos of the floating platform during a press briefing, showing a square platform with several people on board and an antenna positioned at its center.

The structure appeared to have been built from wooden planks forming a central deck, surrounded by cylindrical flotation devices secured around its perimeter. The Philippines also observed the presence of buoys and a different antenna within the shoal. The deteriorating relations between Manila and Beijing amid repeated maritime confrontations in disputed areas of the South China Sea were highlighted.

The Scarborough Shoal, located close to major shipping lanes, is coveted for its fish stocks and a turquoise lagoon that provides a haven for vessels during storms. China seized de facto control in 2012





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South China Sea Scarborough Shoal China Philippines Maritime Confrontations Disputed Areas Fish Stocks Turquoise Lagoon Major Shipping Lanes China Seized De Facto Control Philippines Urged Beijing To Remove Floating S Floating Platform Buoys Different Antenna

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