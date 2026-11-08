Philippines Urges Action on Trapped Workers in Myanmar Scam Hubs

Former official Winston Casio reports 1,500 Filipinos remain trapped in Myanmar scam compounds. The government is coordinating with Thai authorities to rescue victims forced into cyber fraud operations.

Winston Casio, the former Director of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), has revealed that between 900 and 1,500 Filipino nationals are currently trapped inside scam compounds in Myanmar. This alarming figure was disclosed in a "24 Oras Weekend" report hosted by Dano Tingcungco on Sunday, which highlighted the ongoing crisis of overseas labor exploitation.

Numbers Behind the Trapped Workforce

The data cited by Casio originates from a civil society organization based in Bangkok, Thailand, which tracks the movements and status of distressed migrants. While 335 Filipinos have successfully returned home, Casio emphasized that this number represents only a fraction of the total victims. He stated that contacts in Myawaddy confirmed many workers are hiding in forests to avoid capture, indicating the actual scale is much larger.

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These individuals were reportedly taken at gunpoint and are being forced to participate in illegal cyber-scam operations. The civil society group noted that most of the remaining trapped Filipinos are concentrated near the border area in the northern part of Bangkok. This geographic clustering suggests organized recruitment rings are actively moving victims across the border to evade detection.

Family Appeals and Rescue Efforts

The human toll of this crisis was highlighted when Casio shared a video on Facebook featuring a family member pleading for assistance. The sibling of a victim begged authorities to locate and rescue their brother, describing the severe abuse and confinement suffered by those locked inside the compounds. The family member emphasized that the victims are unable to escape due to threats and physical restrictions.

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One message from a victim read, "Paano po kaya ang gagawin para po ma-rescue kami, sir Sobrang hirap na po mag-isip," which translates to a desperate inquiry on how to get rescued given the extreme difficulty of the situation. Casio is currently verifying these reports with authorities in Myanmar and Thailand to confirm the exact locations and identities of the trapped workers.

Government Coordination and Task Force Demand

Casio announced that coordination is underway with the Royal Thai Police and the Migrant Workers Representative in Myanmar. These international partnerships are essential for facilitating cross-border rescue operations and securing the safe return of the hostages. The Philippine Embassy in Myanmar and the DMW are also reportedly working together to address the immediate needs of the distressed workers.

To prevent further recruitment, Casio urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to establish a dedicated task force. This specialized unit would focus on stopping the pipeline of Filipino workers being sent to scam hubs abroad. The creation of such a task force is seen as a critical step in institutionalizing the response to this specific type of transnational crime.

Official Responses and Next Steps

GMA News has sought official statements from key government bodies regarding the situation. These include Malacañang, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Migrant Workers, and the Bureau of Immigration. Additionally, inquiries were made to the group coordinating with Casio to verify the operational details of the rescue mission.

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Comments from these government agencies will be published as soon as they become available. The public continues to wait for concrete actions that will ensure the safety of the remaining 900 to 1,500 workers. The situation remains fluid as diplomatic and law enforcement channels work to locate the hidden victims in the border regions.