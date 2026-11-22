Philippine Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna demands urgent climate funding at COP31, highlighting a massive gap between global promises and actual financial support for developing nations.

The Philippines has issued a stark call for immediate and sufficient climate finance for developing nations during the ongoing climate crisis. Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna delivered this urgent appeal at the 31st Conference of the Parties ( COP31) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The summit is currently taking place in Antalya, Turkey, running from November 9 to November 20.

Secretary Cuna Highlights Funding Gap

Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna stated that after three decades of climate conferences, catastrophic climate impacts continue to escalate. He noted that the gap between global promises and actual delivery remains dangerously wide. Cuna urged participants to listen to the planet and heed the voices of their citizens. He declared that Antalya should become the COP focused on implementation, concrete action, and meaningful results.

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The Secretary cited a critical financial shortfall as a major barrier to progress. He revealed that developing countries require $310 billion annually by 2035 just for adaptation efforts. Despite this massive need, current climate finance flows barely reach 10 percent of the identified requirements. This stark disparity underscores the urgency of the Philippines' demand for reform.

Proposed New Collective Quantified Goal

The Philippine delegation outlined that the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance must be measured by actual disbursements. Cuna emphasized the need to prioritize non-debt-creating instruments in funding structures. The proposal calls for highly concessional funding with direct access to be the default mechanism.

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This approach aims to ensure that funds reach the communities and projects that need them most without burdening nations with unsustainable debt. The Philippines argues that current financial mechanisms are too slow and indirect. By focusing on actual disbursement, the country seeks to accelerate the pace of climate action globally.

ASEAN Concerns on Temperature Overshoot

As the chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) this year, the Philippines voiced deep regional concerns. Manila expressed serious worry over the so-called 1.5°C overshoot. This term refers to the reality that global temperatures will likely breach the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming threshold set under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Southeast Asia is recognized as one of the world's most climate-vulnerable regions. The Philippines called for accelerated support for mitigation, adaptation, and loss and damage efforts in Southeast Asia. This regional perspective adds weight to the global appeal for increased financial resources.

Key Priorities for Antalya Conference

The statement from the Philippines detailed several key priorities for the Antalya conference. These areas include Climate Finance, Loss and Damage, Mitigation and Article 6, Adaptation, and Just Transition. The banner for COP31 is Driving Implementation Through Cooperation and Collective Action.

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The summit aims to translate global climate commitments into concrete action. Representatives from nearly 200 countries attended the event. The Philippines' stance reflects a broader push among developing nations to hold wealthy nations accountable for their financial pledges.

Implications for Global Climate Action

The call for $310 billion by 2035 represents a significant increase in expected contributions. If the current flow remains at 10 percent, adaptation efforts in vulnerable regions will stagnate. The Philippines insists that the New Collective Quantified Goal must address this deficit.

Delegates at COP31 are expected to debate these financial mechanisms in the coming days. The outcome of these negotiations will determine the level of support available to countries facing climate disasters. The Philippines remains committed to ensuring that Antalya delivers on its promise of implementation.