Philippines Unemployment Rate Hits 5.4% in September 2026

The Philippine unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in September 2026 as 2.86 million Filipinos jobless. Labor force growth outpaced employment creation, highlighting sector disparities.

The unemployment rate in the Philippines reached 5.4% in September 2026, marking a significant shift in the national labor market dynamics. This figure represents an increase from the 5.0% rate recorded in the previous month and stands substantially higher than the 3.8% observed in September 2025. The Philippine Statistics Authority ( PSA) released these findings on Friday, November 6, providing a comprehensive snapshot of the workforce status during this period.

Unemployment Figures Rise Significantly

The total number of unemployed Filipinos climbed to 2.86 million in September 2026, up from 2.77 million in August of the same year. This surge represents an additional 909,000 jobless individuals compared to the same month last year. The data indicates that while more people are seeking work, the availability of new positions has not kept pace with the expanding workforce. Consequently, the gap between job seekers and available roles has widened considerably over the last twelve months.

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Labor Force Growth Outpaces Hiring

National Statistician Dennis Mapa reported that the country's labor force expanded by approximately 1.63 million year-on-year, reaching a total of 53.19 million individuals. Despite this robust growth in the number of people available for work, total employment only increased by 721,000 during the same period, bringing the employed population to 50.32 million. This disparity highlights a structural challenge where job creation is lagging behind the rapid influx of new workers into the market.

Young Workers and Service Sector Gains

A significant portion of the labor force expansion came from younger demographics, particularly Filipinos aged 15 to 24. Approximately 988,000 more individuals in this age group joined the labor force compared to September 2025, yet only 606,000 of them secured employment. Meanwhile, the accommodation and food services sector emerged as a bright spot, adding around 834,000 workers year-on-year. This growth was driven by increased economic activity in restaurants, mobile food services, and canteens ahead of the Christmas season. Transportation and storage also contributed to job gains, adding 254,000 workers, while other service activities saw a rise of 174,000 positions.

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Construction and Clerical Jobs Decline

Conversely, the construction sector experienced notable contractions, losing around 271,000 workers year-on-year and another 416,000 compared to August alone. Mapa attributed this decline partly to slowing government construction projects and rising costs for construction materials. Employment losses were especially severe in the construction of buildings, electrical installations, and utility projects. Additionally, the PSA reported a substantial drop in employment for clerical support workers, which fell by 582,000 year-on-year, representing the largest decline among major occupational groups.

Impact on BPO and Office Roles

The decline in clerical roles was heavily influenced by the business process outsourcing industry. Around 289,000 of the reduction came from contact center information clerks, a category that includes many BPO employees. General office clerks accounted for another 149,000 of the decline. These figures underscore the shifting demands in the service sector and the challenges faced by specific occupational groups. As the economy navigates these fluctuations, stakeholders continue to monitor how these trends will affect long-term employment stability and economic growth in the Philippines.