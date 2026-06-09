Philippines Unemployment Falls to 4.7% in April as Underemployment Rises Sharply

The Philippines saw a slight decline in unemployment to 4.7% in April, but underemployment jumped to 15.2% as transport workers reduced hours due to high fuel prices. Job losses hit retail and fishing sectors.

The latest labor market data for the Philippines shows a mixed picture in April. The unemployment rate eased to 4.7%, equivalent to about 2.41 million jobless Filipinos.

This is a slight improvement from March's 5% (2.58 million) but remains higher than the 4.1% (2.06 million) recorded in April of the previous year. However, underemployment rose significantly to 15.2%, affecting approximately 7.41 million Filipinos, up from March's 12.3% (6.03 million) and also higher than the 14.6% (7.09 million) from April last year. National Statistician Dennis Mapa attributed the unemployment drop to job gains in several sectors.

The accommodation and food services sector added 510,000 jobs year-on-year, particularly in mobile restaurants. Manufacturing contributed around 259,000 jobs, focused on semiconductors and food production. The transport and storage sector also grew, adding about 189,000 jobs, especially in land transport like jeepneys and ride-hailing services. Despite the sector's expansion, underemployment among transport workers surged.

Mapa noted that the estimated number of underemployed individuals in transportation and storage reached 677,000 in April, with a year-on-year increase of 160,000. He linked this to drivers spending fewer hours on the road due to elevated fuel prices. Several industries experienced job losses. The wholesale and retail trade sector shed the most positions, losing approximately 450,000 jobs year-on-year.

Mapa suggested that this may be due to price pressures and lower consumer incomes. The fishing and aquaculture sector also contracted, losing 155,000 jobs, which Mapa connected to higher diesel prices discouraging fisherfolk from venturing out. Government agencies pointed to ongoing efforts to support employment. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) cited the "intensified implementation" of livelihood and employment programs, with Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino emphasizing skills development to match industry needs.

The Department of Economic Planning and Development (DEPDev) highlighted initiatives to cushion the impact of external shocks like the Middle East crisis and the El Niño task force to protect agricultural jobs. DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan also mentioned strategies to boost investments in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and high-growth industries through economic partnerships and projects like the Luzon Economic Corridor.

Image: Jeepney drivers queue to receive cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Barangay 377, Santa Cruz, Manila, on April 15, 2026. The photo illustrates the challenges faced by transport workers amid rising fuel costs, which have contributed to higher underemployment as drivers work reduced hours





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Unemployment Underemployment Philippines Fuel Prices Transport Workers Job Market DOLE Depdev Retail Trade Fishing Sector April 2026

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