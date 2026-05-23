Philippines, UAE Jointly Strengthen Healthcare of Filipino Workers in the Middle East

The two countries, keen on the health and well-being of Filipinos in the Middle East, have adopted a formal system to cater to the medical expenses of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the country.

Department of Health/ Facebook The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates are taking joint measures to strengthen the healthcare of Filipino workers in the Middle East ern country, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

This was discussed by Health Secretary Ted Herbosa and Dr. Maha Barakat, assistant minister for medical affairs and life science for the UAE, during the Philippines-UAE bilateral meeting at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland on May 19, 2026. According to the DOH, the collaborative effort seeks to build a formal system that would allow the national insurance systems of both nations to cover the health check-ups and medication expenses of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE.

The two countries also acknowledged the need to educate OFWs about illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes. The DOH described these as health concerns that Filipinos abroad, particularly in the UAE, tend to neglect





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