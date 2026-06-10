Philippines' trilateral talks with US and Japan focus on maritime cooperation

The Philippines' trilateral talks with the United States and Japan have focused on maritime cooperation aimed at promoting a free Indo-Pacific. The talks have improved interoperability of the Philippines with the two partner nations and strengthened the country's defense capability.

The Philippines ' trilateral talks with the United States and Japan focused on maritime cooperation aimed at promoting a free Indo-Pacific , Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma.

Theresa P. Lazaro said. The recent trilateral agreements with the US and Japan, such as the Reciprocal Access Agreement and the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, have improved interoperability of the Philippines with the two partner nations. This is also strengthening the country's defense capability, which is of national interest. For the region, it provides a stable and peaceful region through the Indo-Pacific as a whole.

The Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) is also among the Philippines' initiatives in actively engaging in collaborative and unilateral solutions to promote economic resilience. The LEC, an initiative addressing infrastructure, logistics, energy and semiconductor-linked industries across Luzon, may generate up to 1 million jobs for Filipinos. The trilateral talks also explored the parties' views on the South China Sea where the three countries agreed to reaffirm the 2016 Arbitral Ruling Award.

During the forum, Ms. Lazaro also addressed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Code of Conduct (CoC) on the South China Sea. She said that negotiations have been hosted by the ASEAN member states since January, with Beijing occasionally hosting the dialogues.

Ms. Lazaro renewed her calls for a CoC that is based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, optimistic that a year of discussions on the agreement would result in a 'good conclusion' by the end of the year. A recent Pulse Asia survey found that about 86% of Filipinos are in favor of the Philippines working with allied countries to defend its sovereignty in the South China Sea.

The survey also found that 56% and 30% of Filipinos, respectively, said they 'strongly agree' and 'somewhat agree' that the Philippines should 'defend the West Philippine Sea (WPS) with like-minded countries'. The survey, conducted from May 3 to 7, interviewed 1,500 respondents. The results show a clear stance of Filipinos on the issue of sovereignty. In the regional breakdown, Mindanao has the highest support for alliances with allied countries at 91%, followed by the National Capital Region that has 90%.

The survey also found that 84% of Filipinos want the government to cooperate with the United States, followed by Japan with 67%, Australia with 57%, Canada with 51%, and South Korea with 44%. On the other hand, 23% of respondents in Mindanao said they want to cooperate with China on the issue of WPS defense.

Support for the United States and Japan is also higher compared to the previous December 2025 Stratbase survey, where the US got 82% and Japan with 64%. These suggest that Filipinos distinguish between countries that support the Philippines' lawful rights in the WPS and those whose actions have contributed to tensions in the area





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Philippines US Japan Maritime Cooperation Indo-Pacific Luzon Economic Corridor South China Sea ASEAN Code Of Conduct

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