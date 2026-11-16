Philippines Treasury Raises P42.26 Billion in Undersubscribed T-Bill Auction

The Bureau of the Treasury collected P42.26 billion, missing its P45 billion target, as higher yields and rate uncertainty dampened investor demand for three-month and one-year securities.

The Bureau of the Treasury raised P42.26 billion from its latest offering of Treasury bills, falling short of the P45-billion target despite total tenders reaching P67.524 billion. This collection amount marks a significant decline from the P85.077 billion in bids recorded for the same offer volume a week ago. The partial award reflects growing investor caution regarding the direction of interest rates and tighter market liquidity conditions.

Yield Increases Across All Tenors

Investors demanded higher yields across all available tenors, indicating a shift in sentiment toward the Philippine debt market. For the 91-day debt, the government awarded P20 billion against P33.774 billion in bids, with the average rate rising by 7.4 basis points to 6.567% from 6.493% last week. Tenders accepted for this short-term paper yielded between 6.473% and 6.62%.

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The six-month securities also saw increased borrowing costs, with the BTr selling P15 billion as tenders hit P24.44 billion. The average yield on the 182-day T-bill climbed by 2.9 basis points to 6.748% from the previous week's 6.719%. Accepted bid rates for the six-month paper ranged from 6.625% to 6.8%, showing consistent upward pressure on borrowing costs.

One-Year Securities Face Weak Demand

The 364-day Treasury bills experienced the most significant undersubscription, with the Bureau raising only P7.26 billion against a P10-billion offer. Total demand reached just P9.31 billion, forcing the Treasury to reduce its issuance. The one-year paper fetched an average rate of 6.932%, up by 7.7 basis points from 6.855% last week. Accepted yields for the longest tenor ranged from 6.775% to 6.976%.

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This reluctance to lock in funds for longer periods highlights investor skepticism about where rates are headed. The average rate for the 364-day bill now exceeds the coupon rate of the 2.5-year Retail Treasury Bond, signaling a compressed yield curve at the short end. Traders noted that shorter tenors offer greater flexibility to reinvest as market conditions evolve, which explains the relatively stronger demand for the 91-day and 182-day papers compared to the one-year security.

Economic Headwinds and Policy Uncertainty

Michael L. Ricafort, Chief Economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, attributed the rising yields to faster-than-expected United States inflation, which has increased expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes. He suggested that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas might match the Fed's expected tightening to maintain interest rate differentials and stabilize the peso. However, Ricafort warned that stagflation risks persist as Philippine gross domestic product growth slowed to 2.1% in the third quarter while inflation reached 7.8% in October.

Despite these macroeconomic headwinds, the government continues to execute its borrowing program to fund the budget deficit, which is capped at P1.659 trillion or 5.4% of gross domestic product this year. The Bureau of the Treasury targets to raise P283 billion from the domestic market this month. This includes P168 billion via T-bills and P115 billion through Treasury bonds, requiring precise calibration of auction sizes to avoid excessive market disruption.

Upcoming Dollar Bond Offering

The government's upcoming onshore retail dollar bond offering this week may further compete for market liquidity, potentially impacting future domestic debt auctions. Investors could use excess pesos to buy dollars and subscribe to the issuance, drawing capital away from peso-denominated securities. The Treasury is looking to raise at least $200 million, equivalent to approximately P12.8 billion, through this third offering of onshore retail dollar bonds.

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The rate-setting auction for the dollar bonds is scheduled for November 19, with the public offer period set to run until November 24 unless ended earlier. The bonds will be officially issued on November 27. This international fundraising effort coincides with a period of heightened sensitivity in local bond markets, where investors are already demanding higher premiums for credit and interest rate risk.