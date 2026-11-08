Philippines Treasury Auctions P55 Billion as Inflation Drives Higher Yields

BTr raises P55B in short-term securities amid 7.8% inflation. Yields rise as markets weigh October price data against upcoming Q3 GDP figures and global economic shifts.

The Bureau of the Treasury is scheduled to auction P55 billion in short-term government securities on Monday to bolster domestic funding, with market participants anticipating higher interest rates. This major issuance follows a period of intense scrutiny regarding the Philippines' economic outlook, which has been heavily influenced by October inflation data reaching a 3.5-year high.

Auction Structure and Security Breakdown

The Bureau of the Treasury will divide the P55 billion offering across three distinct tenors of Treasury bills. Investors can bid on P20 billion in 91-day papers, P15 billion in 182-day securities, and P10 billion in 364-day debt instruments. This structured approach allows the government to manage its short-term liquidity needs while offering investors a range of maturity options.

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Following the short-term auctions, the government will proceed to raise P30 billion on Tuesday from reissued 20-year Treasury bonds. These specific bonds have a remaining life of three years and six months, providing a unique opportunity for long-term investors to capture value in a market where yields have recently experienced significant volatility.

Yield Movements and Market Analysis

Michael L. Ricafort, Chief Economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, noted that yields on government debt are likely to mirror the mixed week-on-week movements observed in the secondary market. This fluctuation occurred as investors digested the October inflation report ahead of the scheduled release of the third-quarter gross domestic product data. The interplay between domestic price pressures and global economic signals continues to drive market sentiment.

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Data from the PHP Bloomberg Valuation Service Reference Rates published on the Philippine Dealing System website revealed that yields on 35-, 91-, 182-, and 364-day papers rose by 0.19 basis point, 11.1 bps, 8.89 bps, and 9.79 bps, respectively. These securities closed at 5.4915%, 5.9247%, 6.3889%, and 6.6706%. In contrast, the 20-year bond yield increased by just 0.74 bps to end at 7.8707%.

The yield on the four-year debt, which is the tenor closest to the remaining life of the issue to be auctioned off this week, actually went down by 15.32 bps to close at 7.6839%. Mr. Ricafort explained that while yields at the short end were higher, those at the belly went down as the market weighed the latest inflation report against signs of easing price pressures globally.

Inflation Data and Central Bank Implications

Philippine headline inflation sizzled to a near four-year high of 7.8% in October, driven by a renewed energy shock that sharply increased the costs of fuel, transport, and utilities. This figure marks the eighth consecutive month that inflation has remained above the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas target, breaching the previous peak of 7.2% recorded in April and September of the same year.

The inflation rate of 7.8% supports the likelihood of future rate hikes by the central bank to better manage inflation and expectations. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas aims to bring inflation back to its target range of 2% to 4%. However, Mr. Ricafort pointed out that inflationary pressures could ease if global crude oil prices continue to correct lower, a trend observed after more Democrats won the US midterm elections.

The peso exchange rate also strengthened to its strongest level versus the US dollar in more than three weeks, which further aids in alleviating imported inflation. These global and domestic factors create a complex environment for monetary policy, where the central bank must balance growth support with price stability.

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GDP Forecasts and Fiscal Targets

The release of third-quarter GDP data is expected to provide critical new leads on the state of the economy, potentially tempering the need for further monetary tightening if growth remains slow. A BusinessWorld poll of 16 economists and analysts yielded a median growth estimate of 2.7% for the July-to-September period. This would be an improvement from the revised 2.4% growth recorded in the second quarter of this year.

Despite the quarter-to-quarter improvement, the average GDP growth for the first nine months would stand at 2.6%. This figure remains below the government's full-year target of 3.5% to 4.5%. Analysts warn that slow economic growth combined with high inflation could lead to stagflationary risks, complicating the policy response for both the Treasury and the central bank.

In the most recent auction last week, the government raised a combined P52.8 billion from its offering of Cash Management Bills and Treasury bills. This amount was below the P55-billion plan, even though total tenders reached P95.33 billion. The Treasury borrowed P10 billion as planned via 35-day Cash Management Bills, while raising only P7.8 billion from the 364-day securities against a P10-billion plan.

The Bureau of the Treasury targets to raise P283 billion from the domestic market for the entire month. This ambitious fiscal goal is broken down into P168 billion via Treasury bills and P115 billion through Treasury bonds. The successful execution of this week's auctions will be critical to meeting these monthly and quarterly funding requirements amidst the current macroeconomic uncertainties.