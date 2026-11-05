Philippines Tourism Secretary Optimistic on 6.7 Million Arrival Target

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay confirms rising passenger numbers suggest the Philippines will hit its 6.7 million tourist target, aided by major events and domestic travel efforts.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay expressed strong confidence that the Philippines will achieve its annual goal of 6.7 million tourist arrivals by the end of the year. This optimism stems from a noticeable surge in visitor numbers during the final quarter, which has driven a 3 percent increase compared to the previous year. The Department of Tourism has observed that despite rising airfares and fuel costs, daily passenger arrivals have remained robust, averaging between 12,000 and 13,000 travelers per day over the past month.

October Arrival Surge Defies Market Challenges

The momentum gained in October, which saw arrivals hit 26,000, provides a solid foundation for meeting the annual projection. Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay explained that a normal uptick in travel occurs during the last quarter of the year, a trend that typically helps the agency catch up on its targets. She emphasized that the dashboard data released by the Department of Tourism clearly illustrates this positive trajectory, even as economic headwinds such as oil price hikes attempt to suppress demand.

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Major Conferences Drive November Visitor Spike

High-profile international events have played a significant role in boosting the current quarter's performance. The Junior Chamber International World Congress 2026, scheduled for November 11 to 15, is expected to bring approximately 10,000 delegates along with their families to the country. Additionally, the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Meetings, held from November 16 to 18, further contributed to the influx of international visitors.

These gatherings are not limited to conference attendees alone. Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay noted that many delegates, particularly those attending the Junior Chamber International World Congress in Clark, will be accompanied by family members. This extension of travel beyond the primary event attendees adds a substantial layer to the overall tourist arrival statistics, helping to sustain the daily averages observed across the nation.

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Restoring Turboprop Services to Boost Domestic Travel

Beyond international tourism, the Department of Tourism is actively working to restore limited turboprop slots at Ninoy Aquino International Airport to facilitate easier domestic travel. Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay highlighted that the current travel conditions have become increasingly difficult and expensive for local citizens. She pointed out that even the Malaysian ambassador has acknowledged the challenges of traveling to Clark, especially given that the train service is not yet operational, creating friction for aspirational travelers.

Since March 29, all commercial scheduled turboprop flights have been redirected from Ninoy Aquino International Airport to provincial hubs. This strategic move was implemented to decongest air traffic and reduce delays for larger jet airliners. However, the Tourism Chief argues that restoring some turboprop capacity is essential to prevent domestic travel from becoming too costly or logistically complex for Filipino passengers.

Future Outlook and Strategic Adjustments

The combination of strong international event attendance and efforts to improve domestic connectivity positions the Philippines well for year-end success. By addressing the logistical barriers that hinder local travel, the Department of Tourism aims to ensure that both foreign visitors and domestic tourists can access the country's destinations with greater ease. The sustained interest in major summits and congresses indicates a resilient market that continues to value the Philippines as a premier destination.

As the year progresses, the Department of Tourism will continue to monitor daily arrival figures closely. The goal remains to leverage the current positive trends and operational improvements to secure the 6.7 million target. With major events concluding and domestic travel mechanisms potentially being adjusted, the final months of the year are critical for realizing the agency's optimistic projections.