Philippines to Showcase Climate-Resilient Agriculture at 2027 International Horticultural Expo in Yokohama

The Philippines has signed a contract to participate in the 2027 International Horticultural Expo in Yokohama, Japan, where it will highlight sustainable farming practices and tropical biodiversity in a dedicated pavilion and garden.

The Philippines has officially committed to participate in the 2027 International Horticultural Expo , scheduled to take place in Yokohama , Japan from March 19 to September 26, 2027.

The nation intends to use this global platform to highlight climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable farming practices, showcasing its tropical biodiversity and indigenous knowledge. Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr., who also serves as section commissioner and chairman of the Philippine Organizing Committee, led the contract signing ceremony on May 25 in Tokyo. He was joined by Masato Komura, Secretary-General of the Japan Association for the 2027 International Horticultural Expo, and Ambassador and Commissioner Shimmi Jun.

The signing formalizes the Philippines' presence at the event, where it will showcase a 436 square-meter pavilion and garden. This space will be designed to reflect Filipino culture, demonstrate how modern technology is reshaping agriculture in a climate-vulnerable nation, and promote sustainable practices. Secretary Laurel emphasized the deep agricultural and economic ties between the Philippines and Japan, noting that Japan is the second-largest market for Philippine agricultural exports, with shipments valued at $1.1 billion in 2025.

He described the participation as more than just an expo appearance, calling it a celebration of friendship, sustainability, innovation, and the shared belief that agriculture is not only about sustenance but also about community and cultural identity. The pavilion is expected to feature tropical plant varieties that have become staples in many Japanese households, illustrating the existing agricultural exchange between the two countries.

Through this expo, the Philippines aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation, attract potential investments in agri-technology, and position itself as a leader in sustainable tropical agriculture on the global stage





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippines Japan International Horticultural Expo Yokohama Sustainable Agriculture Climate-Resilient Farming Agricultural Exports Bilateral Ties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gucci Partners with Alpine Formula One Team for 2027 SeasonAlpine has officially announced its partnership with Gucci as the team's title partner from 2027 onwards, marking the end of Alpine's blue-and-pink era with BWT.

Read more »

Abellana National School Prepares for Brigada Eskwela 2026Abellana National School is set to hold Brigada Eskwela 2026 from June 1 to June 5, 2026, in preparation for the opening of classes for School Year 2026-2027.

Read more »

DepEd expects enrollment to reach 28 million for SY 2026-2027The Department of Education (DepEd) is projecting between 26 million and 28 million students for School Year (SY) 2026–2027, which will begin on June 8, Assistant Secretary Jocelyn Andaya said on Saturday.

Read more »

DOLE allocates P2 billion for Brigada Eskwela jobsThe Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has allocated around P2 billion for the implementation of TUPAD to support Brigada Eskwela and school readiness activities for School Year 2026-2027.

Read more »