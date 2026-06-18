Philippines to Pursue Non-Traditional Oil Sources Amid Geopolitical Shifts

President Marcos reaffirmed the Philippines' strategy to diversify petroleum suppliers, including Russia, despite potential de-escalation of Middle East conflict, highlighting ongoing talks and geopolitical considerations.

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. emphasized the Philippines ' commitment to securing diverse energy sources, known as 'non-traditional' suppliers, even as international conflicts potentially de-escalate. During his visit to Kazan, Russia for the ASEAN- Russia Commemorative Summit and bilateral talks with President Vladimir Putin , energy security was a key topic.

Marcos clarified that while no formal agreements exist yet, the Philippines is pursuing a strategic response to the oil crisis stemming from the Middle East war. He noted Russia's openness to increase petroleum product sales to the Philippines, though current arrangements have been ad hoc and emergency-driven Marcos explained that when the war erupted, the Philippines sought supplies wherever possible, and Russia became one such source.

The administration is now working to institutionalize this relationship to establish a reliable alternative supply line. However, Marcos cautioned that regular sourcing from Russia involves complexities beyond trade, including geopolitical and political factors. He expressed confidence that with mutual determination, the two nations could overcome these hurdles to solidify the partnership for long-term energy security





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Philippines Energy Security Non-Traditional Suppliers Russia Petroleum Products Marcos Putin ASEAN-Russia Summit Geopolitical Considerations Oil Crisis Middle East War

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