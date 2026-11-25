Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announces stricter enforcement of maritime safety regulations and vessel modernization efforts following recent accidents involving landing craft tanks in Philippine waters.

The Philippine government has announced a significant escalation in the enforcement of maritime safety regulations, aiming to prevent further loss of life in Philippine waters. This decisive move comes in direct response to a series of recent sea accidents that have exposed critical vulnerabilities in the nation's passenger vessel operations. The initiative was formally declared by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon on Thursday, marking a pivotal shift in how the state regulates the maritime industry.

At the center of this renewed regulatory focus is the controversial practice of using landing craft tanks, commonly known as LCTs, to ferry passengers. Despite these vessels not being primarily designed for such operations, they have been widely utilized in the region. Secretary Dizon emphasized that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has explicitly directed the Department of Transportation to address these severe safety lapses immediately and comprehensively.

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Cracking Down on Regulatory Violations

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon issued a stern warning to shipping operators, stating that authorities must aggressively crack down on any entities that disregard established safety regulations. He highlighted that such negligence directly compromises the lives of passengers who rely on maritime transport for their daily commutes and travel. The Department of Transportation under his leadership is committed to ensuring that all operators adhere strictly to the prescribed safety protocols to safeguard human life.

Recent maritime accidents, particularly those involving LCTs, have served as a grim reminder of the urgent need for stricter monitoring. These incidents have underscored the dangerous reality that vessels not designed for passenger transport are being operated without adequate safety measures. The government views these accidents as clear indicators that the current level of oversight is insufficient and that immediate corrective action is necessary to prevent future tragedies.

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Modernization Incentives for Shipping Fleets

While enforcement is tightening, Secretary Dizon stressed that these measures must go hand in hand with concerted efforts to help the shipping industry modernize its aging fleet. The government recognizes that punishment alone is not the solution and has outlined a plan to provide appropriate incentives to encourage operators to upgrade their vessels. These incentives are designed to make it financially feasible for companies to replace outdated LCTs with safer, more suitable passenger vessels.

The push for modernization is not just about replacing old ships but also about improving overall safety standards across the board. By providing financial and regulatory support, the Department of Transportation aims to transform the industry from one that prioritizes cost-cutting over safety to one that values passenger security and operational excellence. This dual approach ensures that operators are not penalized but are instead guided toward better practices through support and strict compliance.

Marcos Administration Safety Priorities

Secretary Dizon clarified that these maritime reforms are among the highest priorities for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the remaining 18 months of his administration. This timeline places a significant emphasis on rapid implementation and visible results in reducing maritime accidents. The administration is determined to leave a legacy of safety and efficiency in the maritime sector, ensuring that the lives of Filipinos are protected from preventable disasters.

The commitment to these reforms signals a broader shift in the government's approach to infrastructure and transportation safety. By addressing the specific issues of LCT usage and enforcing stricter regulations, the Department of Transportation aims to set a new standard for maritime operations in the Philippines. Stakeholders in the industry, including vessel owners and operators, are now facing a clear directive to comply with these new standards or face severe consequences.