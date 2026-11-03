Philippines Sustainable Bond Market Reaches $23 Billion as Moody's Highlights Infrastructure Growth

Moody's Ratings reports the Philippines sustainable bond market hit $23 billion, ranking third in Southeast Asia, driven by infrastructure needs and strong bank lending.

Moody's Ratings stated that the Philippines is increasingly relying on sustainable financing to support its critical infrastructure and development priorities. The credit rating agency emphasized that given the large infrastructure needs, sustainable financing will remain a vital source of funding for public-investment programs.

The country's sustainable bond market has grown significantly, reaching $23 billion in cumulative issuance. This milestone positions the Philippines as the third-largest sustainable bond market in Southeast Asia, trailing only Singapore and Thailand.

Also read WTO urges Philippines to cut non-tariff barriers to boost global competitiveness

Market Position and Regional Growth

From 2017 through the third quarter of 2026, the Philippine market accounted for 17 percent of total sustainable bond issuance in the region. The growing financing requirements for infrastructure development are expected to further strengthen the role of sustainable financing in the national economy.

As fiscal space becomes more constrained amid sizable infrastructure funding needs, sustainable financing helps financial institutions access private capital. This access supports national social and economic development objectives, according to Moody's latest Sustainable Finance report.

Advertisement

Governance and Transparency Requirements

Sustaining market expansion depends on stronger governance, transparent reporting, and credible commitments regarding how proceeds from sustainable bond issuances are allocated. Moody's noted that as financing needs expand, investors will place greater emphasis on these factors.

Robust sustainable finance frameworks are becoming increasingly important for issuers across the Philippines. Investors demand clear evidence that funds are used for eligible projects, ensuring the integrity of the sustainable finance label.

Sovereign and Bank Sector Performance

The Philippines has raised around $7.5 billion through sovereign sustainable bond issuances. Proceeds were allocated to climate adaptation, resilience projects, metro rail networks, and electrification initiatives.

Financial institutions are becoming increasingly important sources of sustainable capital. They account for 54 percent of the Philippines' cumulative thematic bond issuance since 2016. Nine Philippine banks have issued sustainable bonds, covering renewable energy, green buildings, and water infrastructure.

Advertisement

The five largest banks mobilized P1.9 trillion in sustainable finance-related lending through 2025. BDO Unibank Inc. led with a portfolio worth P1.2 trillion, while the other four banks ranged from P140 billion to P376 billion.

Recent Issuances and Future Outlook

Recent transactions demonstrate strong investor appetite. BDO raised P100 billion through its fifth peso-denominated Asean Sustainability Bond in January, far exceeding the initial P5 billion offer. The bank added another P132-billion issuance in July.

Since January 2022, BDO has raised a combined P518.7 billion through six sustainability bond issuances. Meanwhile, Bank of the Philippine Islands generated P33.7 billion from its sustainable bonds, allocating two-thirds to MSMEs.

Land Bank of the Philippines also raised P50 billion early this year to support agricultural productivity and rural incomes. The combination of strong demand and expanding eligible assets should support further issuance, allowing financial institutions to direct private capital toward infrastructure projects.