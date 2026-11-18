DENR partners with global networks to boost local climate action. The Philippines joins the Coalition to Grow Carbon Markets to unlock corporate investment in high-integrity credits.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has formalized a strategic alliance with two major global climate networks to enhance the capabilities of local government units in executing climate adaptation and mitigation strategies. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between national policy frameworks and grassroots implementation, ensuring that environmental goals are met at the community level.

Leadership Agreement Signed in Antalya Turkey

Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna executed a formal agreement for the Philippines Leadership on Climate Action and Localization program alongside C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group Executive Director Mark Watts and Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy Managing Director Andy Deacon. The signing ceremony took place last week on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Antalya, Turkey.

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Under this new program, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, C40, and the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy will collaborate to translate national climate policies into actionable local initiatives. This effort specifically targets the country's 2026 Nationally Determined Contribution and the National Adaptation Plan, ensuring that local actions align with international commitments.

Focus on Data Access and Investment Ready Projects

The partnership concentrates on three primary areas: aligning local climate policies with national commitments, improving access to climate data and capacity, and assisting local government units in developing investment-ready climate projects. These measures are designed to garner necessary investments from private sectors to support environmental goals.

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Additionally, the initiative includes an artificial intelligence-assisted data pilot program aimed at bridging the gap between climate data and implementation. This technological integration seeks to improve monitoring and verification processes, providing more accurate and timely information for decision-makers and stakeholders involved in climate governance.

Coalition Expands to Eighteen Member Countries

Secretary Cuna also announced that the Philippines recently became the latest member of the Coalition to Grow Carbon Markets, joining Colombia, Egypt, and Ireland. This government-led initiative is committed to unlocking corporate demand for carbon credits through coordinated leadership and enhanced market integrity.

With the addition of these four new nations, the coalition now comprises eighteen member countries: Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Ireland, Kenya, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Zambia.

Cuna stated that the Philippines proudly endorses the Antalya Statement as part of its commitment to mobilizing greater climate finance and advancing high-integrity carbon markets. This endorsement reflects the nation's dedication to transparent and credible climate solutions that attract global corporate investment.

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Executive Order Drives Carbon Market Policy

As the Philippines implements Executive Order 127, which establishes the Carbon Market Policy Framework, the government recognizes that private investment must complement public finance to accelerate climate action and sustainable development. This policy shift aims to create a robust environment for carbon trading and environmental financing.

Cuna emphasized that government leadership is essential to provide the policy certainty, transparency, and integrity that give corporate buyers the confidence to invest in credible climate solutions. This regulatory framework ensures that carbon markets operate with high standards, benefiting both the environment and the economy.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources will provide national policy guidance, technical expertise, and coordination with relevant government agencies. Meanwhile, C40 and the Global Covenant of Mayors will contribute their international networks, technical support, and experience in local climate governance to support these efforts.

Together, the parties will jointly mobilize resources, coordinate with relevant agencies and stakeholders, and ensure inclusive participation while managing program risks. This collaborative approach supports the Philippines' commitment under the Coalition for High Ambition Multilevel Partnership, pushing for stronger coordination between national and local governments on climate action.